Robert Morris announces new fundraising initiative to reinstate men’s, women’s college hockey teams

The Robert Morris Department of Athletics announced Wednesday the “Hockey Is The Goal” campaign to encourage raising funds to support the reinstatement of the NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs.

No set amount was noted in a university news release.

“We’re encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans, donors, alumni and the hockey community the last few weeks,” said RMU VP and director of athletics Chris King in a statement. “We’re confident that collectively we can create a path forward for the eventual return of our NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey programs. I would personally like to express my gratitude to all of the individuals who have supported the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation and RMU in pursuit of reinstating both teams.”

To encourage support, a hockey reinstatement fund page has been created for pledges and gifts and can be used via the following platform. Gifts and pledges can also be made directly by contacting RMU associate athletic director for development TJ Brown at (412) 397-5960 or via email at [email protected]. Stock gifts, corporate matches and gifts in other forms will also be considered and accepted.

“We’re working to identify partnerships and opportunities that provide viable solutions and a sustainable financial model to support the RMU hockey programs,” King said. “In addition, our primary focus has been, and will continue to be, on supporting the affected student-athletes as they navigate their next steps.”

The overall goal is to raise the necessary funds to cover operating expenses of both programs for two seasons as well as help ensure the programs remain financially sustainable for the long term.

“The Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation is committed to working with RMU to raise the funds needed to get the Division I men’s and women’s teams back on the ice for the 2022-23 season,” said former RMU women’s hockey player and coach Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle. “Please consider a pledge to support this effort by filling out the pledge form.”

According to the release, interested donors who have not already submitted a signed pledge agreement are asked to contact Brown to receive a copy to fill out and return. RMU will use the pledge, and any income earned on the pledge, to fulfill the intent. In the event that RMU determines in good faith that it is no longer possible for the pledge to serve its intent, the pledge agreement shall be null and void, and any pledge funds already contributed to RMU will be returned to the donor.

Those interested in reserving season tickets for the 2022-23 season should a reinstatement of the programs occur can do so at this link.