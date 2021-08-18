Wisconsin hires local product Addamo as assistant director of men’s hockey operations, video coordinator

The Wisconsin men’s hockey team has announced the addition of Zach Addamo to its staff as assistant director of hockey operations and video coordinator.

“To be involved with the program like this in Madison is a dream come true and I can’t wait to get started and do whatever the team needs to win,” Addamo said in a news release. “My parents had season tickets while I was growing up, so I’ve pretty much been following the program since I was born.

“I grew up skating pretty close to as early as I could walk. I grew up playing in Madison up to the AAA level and at Edgewood High School.”

The Madison native arrives at Wisconsin after spending last year as the director of hockey operations at Alabama Huntsville. He worked as the Chargers’ video coordinator while also handling logistics for road trips, including meals and hotels.

Prior to UAH, Addamo spent four years working with video in hockey operations with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

“Zach is a great fit and great addition to our staff,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “He’ll be multi-faceted with us, helping with video and our alumni outreach, among other areas.”