Concordia (Wis.) men’s hockey names former Falcon, NA3HL coach Eminger to assistant coach’s role

Concordia (Wis.) has hired Nate Eminger as an assistant coach for the 2021-22 season.

Eminger comes to the Falcons after a two-year stint as the head coach and assistant general manager of the NA3HL’s Milwaukee Power.

“It is great to welcome Nate back home,” Concordia athletic director Rob Barnhill said in a statement. “He has grown as a coach and professional since his time as a CUW student athlete and I expect great things from him.”

A graduate of Concordia, Eminger played three years as a goalie for the ACHA Division II hockey team and studied business management and marketing.