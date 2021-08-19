LIU tabs Long Island native, Brown graduate Kromm to women’s hockey coaching staff

LIU announced Wednesday the addition of Erica Kromm to the women’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Kromm, a Long Island native, joins the program after a nine-year professional playing career in Canada and several coaching stints.

“We are incredibly excited to have Erica join our coaching staff,” LIU head coach Rob Morgan said in a statement. “Erica brings a wealth of experience to our young hockey program. She has always been looked upon for her leadership and solid team play at the NCAA and professional level. Erica has learned from many great coaches over the years, and has positively impacted all programs she’s been affiliated with.

“She is going to be a great mentor, teacher, leader and coach for our student athletes. With the addition of Coach Kromm, our team got better today.”

Kromm comes to LIU from Mount Royal University in the Canadian U Sports Division, where she spent two seasons as an assistant coach, in addition to working full-time and playing professionally.

“I’m ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with LIU’s female hockey players and coaching staff,” Kromm said. “Being a Long Island native, LIU is a natural fit and already feels like home. I’m looking forward to helping build upon the teams’ recent success, and to continue making waves at the Division I level.”

Kromm played professionally with the CWHL’s Calgary Inferno and later as a member of the PWHPA. Prior to that, she played for four seasons at Brown from 2007 to 2011. A team captain her senior year, she finished her collegiate career playing in 115 games, collecting 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points.

“Erica has always been a great student of the game and leader amongst her peers,” said former Brown coach Digit Murphy. “I look fondly upon her years at Brown and how she has grown to be among the best coaches of her generation. Being part of a great hockey lineage, the game is in her blood and she will no doubt add amazing contributions to the LIU program.”

“Erica is one of the best people I have had the pleasure of coaching,” added another former Brown coach, Heather Reinke. “Her hockey IQ is very high, so she will exceed your expectations on on- and off-ice instruction, video breakdown, scouting opponents and identifying prospects. Hockey has been part of Erica’s life since she was born. One of her best characteristics is her personality and passion to develop people around her. This is evident in her leadership and being able to connect with all people.”

As a coach, Kromm has spent time at the highly regarded North American Hockey Academy where she helped prepare prospective student-athletes for their college careers.

Kromm is a third-generation hockey coach. Her grandfather, Bobby Kromm, had a professional coaching career that spanned over 17 years. He was a player-coach for the Trail Smoke Eaters when they won the 1961 World Hockey Championship, and spent three seasons in the NHL as head coach for the Detroit Red Wings. Kromm’s father, Richard, was a professional hockey player for 10 seasons, including stints with the NHL’s Calgary Flames and New York Islanders. Richard, who has also coached and served in various leadership positions at the major junior and professional level, is currently a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kromm graduated from Brown with a degree in the fields of Commerce, Organizations, and Entrepreneurship, specializing in Sociology and European Medieval History.