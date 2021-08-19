Chatham names former Buffalo State standout Toczek assistant coach for women’s hockey team

Chatham has announced the addition of Lila Toczek as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Toczek comes to Chatham from Buffalo State. A four-year varsity player, she was named to the SUNYAC All-Academic Team each season and was captain her senior year.

Throughout her undergraduate studies at Buffalo State, Toczek served on the staff at the university’s arena, managing facility usage, game scoring, and sales at the rink’s store.

After graduating, Toczek remained at Buffalo State as a volunteer assistant coach.

Toczek graduated from Buffalo State with Magna Cum Laude honors in 2020 with a degree in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. She will be continuing her academic career at Chatham in the Master of Business Administration program.