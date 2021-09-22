Zapolski returns to Mercyhurst men’s hockey team as Lakers’ new volunteer assistant coach

The Mercyhurst men’s hockey team announced Tuesday the addition of former Lakers goalie Ryan Zapolski to the coaching staff as an volunteer assistant coach.

“We are all very excited to have Ryan Zapolski join our coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach,” Mercyhurst coach Rick Gotkin said in a statement. “He is one of our program’s most decorated alums having just completed a tremendous professional playing career in both the United States and in Europe. His playing career was capped off by being the starting goaltender for Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“Our three goaltenders are going to benefit greatly from working with Ryan each day as he has a great understanding and knowledge of what it takes to be a successful student-athlete here at Mercyhurst University.”

An Erie, Pa., native, Zapolski was a standout for the Lakers from 2007 to 2011. He played 109 games in net with a 48-43-11 record, along with a 2.77 GAA and a 9.20 save percentage.

After Mercyhurst, Zapolski spent three seasons in the ECHL before continuing his professional career in Europe for the next eight seasons.

Zapolski made five starts for the United States at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He posted a 2.32 save percentage and a .904 save percentage at the games.