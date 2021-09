Women’s Division I College Hockey: 2021-22 roster updates

It’s been a very active offseason in women’s hockey as Olympic centralization, transfers and bonus Covid years have all affected how rosters will look this season. There have also been a number of coaching moves.

This is my attempt at putting all that information in one place.

I’ve done my best to get all this information correct at the time of publishing by compiling info from published rosters and social media, but it is all subject to change. If you spot an error or missing information, email [email protected]

Coaching hires

Brown – Head Coach Melanie Bruzzi, Assistant Coach Makenna Newkirk, Assistant Coach Justin Simpson

Boston University – Assistant Coach Mollie Fitzpatrick and Associate Head Coach Kerstin Matthews.

Dartmouth – Head Coach Liz Keady Norton, Assistant Coach Steph Moberg, Assistant Coach Nina Rodgers, Volunteer Goalie Coach Liz Auby

Long Island University – Assistant Coach Erica Kromm

Minnesota – Assistant Coach Natalie Darwitz, Assistant Coach Jake Bobrowski

Minnesota Duluth – Assistant Coach Laura Schuler

Saint Anselm – Head Coach Jen Kindret, Assistant Coach Vinnie Ferrainola

St. Thomas – Head Coach Joel Johnson, Assistant Coach Bethany Brausen

Stonehill – Head Coach Tara Watchorn, Assistant Coach Megan Myers

Transfers and Fifth Year Players