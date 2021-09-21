American International gets top spot in Atlantic Hockey preseason poll; Army’s Bilek preseason player of year

Three-time defending regular-season champion American International is the overwhelming winner of the 2021-22 Atlantic Hockey preseason coaches’ poll released Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets garnered nine of nine possible first-place votes in balloting among AHA head coaches (coaches could not vote for their own teams) for 90 points to outdistance second-place Canisius, which received the remaining first place vote and tallied 72 points.

2021-22 Atlantic Hockey Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank-Team-(First-place votes)-Points

1. AIC (9) 90

2. Canisius (1) 72

3. Army West Point 69

4. RIT 64

5. Sacred Heart 63

6t. Niagara 50

6t. Mercyhurst 50

8. Bentley 35

9. Air Force 28

10. Holy Cross 19

In addition, Army senior forward Colin Bilek is the coaches’ choice as the preseason player of the year, Niagara goaltender Jake Sibell is the preseason rookie of the year, and seven players were named to the preseason All-Atlantic Hockey Team.

Coaches’ Preseason All-Atlantic Hockey Team

Pos. Name, Class, School (Votes)

F Colin Bilek, Sr., Army West Point (8)

F Will Calverley, Sr., RIT (8)

F Randy Hernandez, So., Canisius (7)

D Dan Willett, Sr., RIT (7)

D Drew Bavaro, So., Bentley (3)

D (tie) Joseph Maziarz, Jr., Mercyhurst (3)

G Jacob Barczewski, Jr., Canisius (7)