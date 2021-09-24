Longtime NCHC supervisor Schmitt named winner of 2020-21 Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award

For his work and service in helping the NCHC through a difficult 2020-21 season, Mike Schmitt has been named the eighth annual recipient of the NCHC’s Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award.

Schmitt recently completed his eighth season as an NCHC supervisor of officials. He was presented the Mark Rudolph Award in person last Saturday in St. Paul, Minn., at a ceremony attended by NCHC referees, regionally based linesmen from Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska, and NCHC staff. The presentation was part of NCHC officiating camp and was also attended by members of Schmitt’s family.

“I’ve known ‘Schmitty’ longer than both of us might like to admit,” NCHC director of officiating Don Adam said in a news release. “We grew up in the WCHA together as referees and instructed together in USA Hockey’s national officiating program. Mike was a great college and international referee and instructor, and he’s been equally good as an NCHC supervisor. Mike is passionate about college hockey and the NCHC specifically. He does whatever is asked of him while maintaining his own high-level standard of professionalism and dedication. We’re very fortunate to have Mike in the NCHC.”

During the 2020-21 season, Schmitt’s service to the NCHC was invaluable as he served on two different committees, both of which were directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to last season’s start, he was a member of the NCHC’s pod steering committee, helping plan the ‘pod,’ as well as the conference’s health and safety competition committee. In addition, Schmitt was present in Omaha, Neb., for the NCHC’s ‘pod’ at Baxter Arena, where he supervised multiple games. Schmitt has also been a consistent contributor to the NCHC’s Movember movement, an effort that has raised over $70,000 to date for men’s health.

“We are very fortunate to have Mike Schmitt as one of our officiating supervisors,” noted NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton. “He’s been with us since we began play and has helped establish our officiating program and the high level of officiating we expect from our staff. Mike’s knowledge of the game and experience as a referee across several levels and leagues is very valuable to our officials. And the dedication he showed to the conference last season during a very challenging, pandemic-filled year was outstanding. From serving on committees to attending the pod and making sure all games were properly staffed, Mike played a big role for us last season.”

The NCHC’s Mark Rudolph Officiating Achievement Award is named in honor of Mark Rudolph, a longtime official and distinguished administrator who resides in Colorado Springs and established USA Hockey’s national officiating program, among many other accomplishments. The award was officially established prior to the 2014-15 season.

Criteria for the award recipient shall be an individual who, through dedicated effort and service, both on and off the ice, has achieved a distinguished accomplishment during the previous NCHC season, and who by his actions has significantly enhanced the NCHC and its officiating program.