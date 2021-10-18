Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Recap, October 18, 2021

(1) Wisconsin at (7) Minnesota Duluth

The Badger power play was working well on Friday as Makenna Webster scored in the opening seconds of the player advantage two different times in the game. She opened the scoring midway through the first. Maddi Wheeler doubled the lead and Webster made it a 3-0 win with seconds remaining in the second period. On Sunday, Minnesota Duluth jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one thanks to goals from Anna Klein. The Bulldogs dominated the period and had more goals than the Badgers had shots. But Wisconsin seemed to find their rhythm in the second as rookie Sarah Wozniewicz scored twice to tied the game headed into the third. The Badgers took their first lead of the game four minutes into the frame with a goal from Nicole LaMantia, but Giguere tied it up almost immediately. Wheeler put Wisconsin up 4-3 with under eight to go, but a too many player penalty late gave UMD the opportunity they needed to tie it up once more and force overtime. It was Giguere again for the Bulldogs. But just 23 seconds into overtime, Casey O’Brien won the game for the Badgers on a pass from Daryl Watts that gave Wisconsin the 5-4 win and weekend sweep.

Bemidji State at (2) Ohio State

The Buckeyes won coach Nadine Muzerall her 100th career win with a decisive 7-0 win over Bemidji on Friday. Gabby Rosenthal tallied a third-period natural hat trick, Jenn Gardiner added two goals and Liz Schepers and Lauren Bernard each lit the lamp. Ohio State ensured the best start in program history, winning their sixth in a row to open the season with a 3-1 win over the Beavers. Raygan Kirk got her first start in goal for OSU and made 13 saves. Jenna Buglioni, Sophie Jacques and Rosenthal scored for Ohio State and Taylor Nelson had the goal for Bemidji State.

(3) Colgate vs. Syracuse

On Thursday, Dara Grieg scored 40 seconds into the first and Sammy Smigliani scored with less than twenty seconds left in the period to give Colgate a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Darcie Lappan extended the lead to 3-0 before Madison Primeau put Syracuse on the board to make it 3-1. Smigliani got a second before Danielle Serdachny added two in a row to make it 6-1 heading into the third. Noemi Neubauerova scored in the final frame to make it a 7-1 win. On Saturday, it was Kalty Kaltounkova who scored in the opening minute to get the Raiders on the board first. Primeau responded for Syracuse to make it 1-1 less than a minute later. Katie Chan gave Colgate the lead with a late power play goal in the first. Delani MacKay extended the lead to 3-1 late in the second, but Syracuse responded once again, as Anna Leschyshyn’s goal made it 3-2. Serdachny scored :34 seconds later to put the game out of reach and Neena Brick’s third period tally gave the Raiders a 5-2 win and weekend sweep.

(4) Boston College at New Hampshire

Jillian Fey scored midway through the third to put Boston College on the board first. Brianna Brooks tied the game late in the third, but Kelly Browne's response just :13 later proved to be the game-winner as BC took game one 2-1. Sidney Fess had two assists in the victory.

(5) Northeastern at Maine

Katie Pyne scored her first career goal on the power play to put Boston College up 1-0 midway through the first. Willow Corson extended the lead early in the second. Madison Oelkers got Merrimack on the board with an extra attacker goal early in the third, but the Warriors could not complete the comeback. BC won their only game of the weekend 2-1. In the second game, UNH jumped out to a two-goal lead thanks to a power play goal from Kira Juodikis in the first and an even strength goal from Brooks in the second. BC scored twice in :30 in at the end of the second period to tie the game up. Abby Newhook and Willow Corson made it a new game for the final frame and Newhook’s goal with less than four minutes left in the game gave BC the 3-2 win and weekend sweep.

(6) Minnesota at Minnesota State

The Gophers scored a power play goal in each period to take a 3-0 win over the Mavericks on Friday. Madeline Wethington scored in the first, Gracie Ostertag scored in the second and Taylor Heise lit the lamp in the third. Minnesota completed their first sweep of the season on Saturday with a 6-2 win. Ostertag, Savannah Norcross and Peyton Hemp all scored in the first period to get the Gophers ahead 3-0. Amy Potomak lengthened the lead to 4-0 early in the second. Sydney Langseth scored on the power play and Kennedy Bobyck lit the lamp at equal strength to cut the lead to 4-2, but that’s as close as it would get. Potomak scored once more before the second ended and Emily Oden added one in the third.

(9) Providence at (8) Quinnipiac

After two games between these two closely ranked teams, things are not much clearer as they tied both. On Friday, Caroline Peterson scored eight minutes into the game to give the Friars a 1-0 lead at the first intermission. Taylor House tied the game for Quinnipiac four minutes into the third. Brooke Becker lit the lamp on the player advantage to put Providence ahead once again. But 11 seconds later, Courtney Vorster brought it level for the Bobcats and overtime could not break the 2-2 tie. In the second game, Corinne Schroeder stopped a penalty shot by Becker just 22 seconds into the game. All the action in this game happened within 64 seconds into the second. Hayley Lunny scored for Providence at 6:21 and House tied it up at 7:25 and that would be the end of the scoring. Sandra Arbstreiter had a season high 37 saves for the Friars in the game.