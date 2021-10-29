Game Picks – D-III East – October 29. 2021

Wow! It is really here! The return of DII-III hockey in New England is on tap for this weekend with a full slate of non-conference action to kickoff the 2021-2022 season. There is great excitement amongst the players, coaches, conferences, institutions and fans – and yes, even with the media covering this great sport. Conference previews, a Q&A with NEHC Katie Boldvich and the national poll will appear next week on the site. While the Potsdam/St. Michael’s games have been postponed due to COVID protocols, there will be plenty of action this weekend including some perennial national powers facing-off against each other as well as some early tournament action to get teams in the hardware hunt. It is going to be really challenging to know how to pick games with many teams not having played a real contest in over 600 days but intrepidly, I will try. Here are twelve games to watch this weekend along with the first picks of the season:

Friday, October 29, 2021

Endicott v. Salem State

This North Shore battle between CCC and MASCAC teams always produces and exciting game. Endicott has been favored in the pre-season coaches poll for their conference and it is hard to argue that based on Conor O’Brien returning in goal – Endicott, 4-1

Stonehill v. Curry

The Colonels return some serious offensive firepower including Alex Ochterbeck, Michael Snow and Salve Regina transfer Danny Eruzione. They get on the scoreboard early against a game Stonehill team – Curry, 5-3

Hobart v. Oswego

This is one of the premier games of the weekend between high-powered SUNYAC and NEHC teams. Oswego has re-tooled with a number of D-1 transfers and that experience carries the Lakers to a hard-fought victory – Oswego, 4-2

Plymouth State v. Plattsburgh

This is another game to open the season that features a past 2020 NCAA tournament participant in Plymouth State playing against a tough Cardinal team. Coach Moffat has recruited some high-end talent and gets a good benchmark on their pre-season development – Plattsburgh, 3-1

Stevenson v. Canton

The Mustangs were part of the only conference playing a competitive schedule last season where they advanced to the UCHC title game. That experience with a young roster helps Coach Dawes’ team to an opening night win – Stevenson, 5-2

Anna Maria v. Assumption

This game is part of the Worcester City Cup tournament with Nichols and Worcester State providing the other teams competing for early season hardware. The AmCats have a talented roster, but Assumption is just a little deeper and more experienced which helps garner the win – Assumption, 3-2

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Fitchburg State v. New England College

The Pilgrims return some key offensive leadership in Nikita Pintusov and Connor Inger who can turn a game in a single shift. The Falcons always play well for Coach Dean Fuller but this one goes the way of the home team on a late third period goal – NEC, 3-2

Adrian v. Utica

This is the first game in a two-game series and the home arena will be rocking for the Pioneers who are very experienced and big to compete against the always heavy game Adrian brings to the ice. Special teams are a big factor in the one goal win for the home team who sends the fans home happy – Utica, 5-4

Nazareth v. Geneseo

The Knights are really young but have some solid experience in all three phases of the game to help the young recruits develop. Home ice and special teams matter in this one where the crowd lifts the Knights to a win that needs an empty-net goal for the comfort margin – Geneseo, 5-3

Rivier v. St. Anselm

Rivier is brand new this season to the D-III ranks and open against an experienced Hawks roster. In this case experience trumps the adrenaline and youthful enthusiasm for the new team. A fast start helps the Hawks to the win – St. Anselm, 4-1

Salve Regina v. Norwich

The Seahawks have a re-tooled roster including some D-I transfers and they will be tested by a Cadet team that always creates pressure on opponents playing at Kreitzburg Arena. This one will be very close but home ice is worth the goal differential – Norwich, 3-2

Wentworth v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds always seem to be one of the teams that sneaks up on opponents, so the Leopards better be ready for a roster that contains several experienced and talented “super-seniors” that return to the line-up as graduate students and exercising their eligibility – Skidmore, 3-1

It is crazy that opening weekend includes games between teams that qualified for the last NCAA tournament seeded in 2020. That adds even more pressure and excitement to the start of the season as the results could influence a few things in March. It’s been a long time but there is still only one way to start the game – “Drop the Puck!”