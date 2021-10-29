Wisconsin rebounds to upset No. 2 Michigan, 4-2; No. 13 Western Michigan bounces back from five down to beat Colgate, 6-5; UMass Lowell blanks No. 19 BU, 3-0

Wisconsin had a solid response on Friday, a night after falling, 3-0, to No. 2 Michigan.

The Badgers jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Caden Brown and Tarek Baker and then had an answer to every Michigan tally, leading to a 4-2 road upset of the Wolverines.

📽️: All ⛽ no brakes for T. Bakes! Badgers lead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/jYSbqSn2GI — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) October 30, 2021

After Michigan’s Kent Johnson cut the deficit to 2-1 on the power play at 4:45 of the third, Wisconsin’s Max Johnson responded just 42 seconds later.

Mackie Samoskevich tallied with exactly 10 minutes remaining for Michigan to cut the lead again to one, but Brock Caufield’s unassisted empty-net goal with 2:00 left sealed the win.

Cameron Rowe earned the victory for Wisconsin making 32 saves.

Scoreboard | USCHO.com Poll

No. 13 Western Michigan 6, Colgate 5

Things looked very bleak for No. 13 Western Michigan late in the second period. But somehow, trailing 5-0 to Colgate with less than three minutes to go in the middle stanza, the Broncos found a way to mount one of the more remarkable comebacks to earn a 6-5 victory.

WATCH: @ronnieattard is now the second NCHC defenseman (both Broncos) to record a hat trick! WMU takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/LawTnGaSCB — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) October 30, 2021

Jason Polin and Ronnie Attard scored just 28 seconds apart late in the second to make the comeback imaginable for Western Michigan. But few could have known at the point that both were beginning their roles as catalysts for this ultimate comeback.

Polin scored his second early in the third at 3:55. Then Paul Washe, assisted by Polin, made it a one-goal game with 7:04 left.

Then it became Ronnie Attard’s stage. He tied the game with 5:46 left then completed both the hat trick – and the comeback – with 1:13 remaining.

Western Michigan improves to 4-1-0 on the young season, it’s only loss an overtime defeat against Michigan. The two teams face one another again on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET.

UMass Lowell 3, No. 19 Boston University 0

Andre Lee scored twice and goaltender Owen Savory stopped all 29 shots he faced as UMass Lowell improved to 3-1-1 with a road victory against No. 19 Boston University, 3-0.

Lee scored at 7:49 of the first and against at 10:41 of the second to spot the River Hawks the 2-0 lead. Late in the second, Reid Stefanson added to the lead with an assist from Lee.

🚨LEE STRIKES AGAIN🚨 Quick off the look from McDonald, Lee catches Commesso off guard and the River Hawks take a 2-0 lead in the second!#UnitedInBlue | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/uMmvKP3hcX — UMass Lowell Hockey (@RiverHawkHockey) October 30, 2021

Lowell, after dropping its opener to Arizona State, is 3-0-1 in its last four games and will host the Terriers on Saturday beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET.