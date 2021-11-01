Idle St. Cloud State gets 29 first-place votes, retains top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Coming off a bye week, St. Cloud State earned 29 first-place votes and stays No. 1 in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota State moves up one spot to No. 2 and garnered 16 first-place votes, while Michigan falls one spot to No. 3, Minnesota Duluth gets three first-place votes and stays No. 4, and Minnesota is up one to No. 5, gaining one first-place vote.

Harvard, at No. 13, collected the last first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – November 1, 2021

Quinnipiac is down one to No. 6, Providence is up one to No. 7, North Dakota drops two to No. 8, Omaha is up one spot to No. 9, and Western Michigan vaults into the top 10, going to No. 10 this week, up three spots from last week.

The biggest drop this week is Boston College, going from No. 9 last week to No. 14 this week.

Two new teams enter the poll this week with Penn State at No. 16 and UMass Lowell at No. 19.

In addition, 14 other schools received votes outside of the top 20.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.