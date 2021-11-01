Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at this past weekend’s games and news. Topics include:

• Teams nobody seems to be talking about include Omaha, Penn State, and UMass Lowell;

• North Dakota vs. Penn State in Nashville: Could any other fan base pull this off?

• Michigan has lost twice in two weeks: anything in common between the two?

• Western Michigan’s historic comeback at Colgate and 2-1 OT win the next night;

• Harvard and Cornell both 2-0 as Ivies start play;

• A shutout record for Dryden McKay

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.