D-III East Recap – November 1, 2021

If this past weekend is a true indicator for the level of play, we will see in D-II/III this season, then sign me up for the premium package please! The games were seriously beyond outstanding this weekend with big-time matchups, a shootout to determine a tournament title, overtime games galore, a first ever program win and many teams looking like they hadn’t had any time off beyond the usual off-season. It is already shaping up to be a terrific college hockey season so here are some of the highlights from the weekend.

CCC

Nichols took the inaugural Worcester Cup Tournament with a 6-5 win over Worcester State followed by a shootout victory over Anna Maria in the tournament final. Peter Miko led the way offensively for the Bison with two goals and an assist while Korbinian Lutz came off the bench to stop 14 of 15 shots in the seesaw battle with the Lancers. In the title game, the Bison rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the third period only to see the AmCats tie the score late and send the game to overtime. Nothing was settled in the extra session and in the shootout, Austan Bellefeuille scored the only goal to win the title. Lutz was named MVP for his efforts.

Curry and new coach Peter Roundy opened the season 2-0-0 with wins over Stonehill and Massachusetts-Boston to earn the Curry College Tournament title. In the game against Stonehill, both John Day and Reid Cooper were stellar in goal for their respective teams. It took until late in the third period for the Colonels’ Tarek Paranica to solve Day for the game’s only tally in the 1-0 win. In the title game, Curry trailed the Beacons by a 1-0 score after the first period but took control of the game with a four-goal second period on the way to a 5-3 win. Mark Zhukov scored twice and added an assist while Danny Eruzione and Timmy Kent chipped in with two points each.

Independents

A brand new Rivier College squad started their D-III existence with a win over Southern New Hampshire University by a 5-4 score on Friday night. The Penmen scored first and built a 4-1 lead midway through the second period before the Raiders rallied. Ryan Nolte scored with an assist from Jon Tavella at the 15-minute mark and Tavella scored twice over the final two minutes of the period to tie the game at 4-4 entering the third period. Milan Breczko scored the game-winner in the third period and Luke Newell made 40 saves to earn the victory for coach Matt Keating’s squad.

MASCAC

Despite being outshot 39-28 and falling behind 2-0 on the road, Plymouth State rallied on goals from Jeromey Rancourt, Myles Abbate and Marcus Seidl to upset Plattsburgh on Friday by a 3-2 score. Kalle Andersson was outstanding in goal making 37 saves including 16 in the third period to earn the win.

NE-10

St. Anselm opened their season against Rivier on Saturday and found the Raiders to be a tough out in a 4-1 win. Will Christensen and Andrew Andary gave the Hawks a 2-0 lead entering the third period, but Colby Audette cut the margin in half early in the third period. Two empty-net goals from Chris Lemay and Thomas Schwartz were needed for some breathing room for the Hawks who saw Nick Howard make 24 saves in the win.

NEHC

Hobart opened the season with a road trip to Oswego where a goal in each period, 22 saves from Liam Lascelle and a great penalty kill gave the Statesmen a 3-1 win. On Saturday back home against Manhattanville, Hobart used an eight-goal second period, including four power-play goals to cruise to a 9-2 win. Forward Wil Crane picked up a hat trick in the win.

Norwich opened their season with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over visiting Salve Regina on Saturday night. After a scoreless first period, Phil Elgstam and Noah Williams gave the Cadets a 2-1 lead entering the third period. John McLean scored his second goal of the game to tie the score with just 16 seconds remaining in regulation, but Joe Nagle sent the Northfield faithful home happy with his goal in overtime.

Babson took on the high-flying Plymouth State squad fresh off their upset win over Plattsburgh on Saturday night. Mike McPherson gave the home team and early 1-0 lead that stood until the third period where Wyatt George and Thomas Kramer rallied the Beavers to a 2-1 win. Brad Arvanitis was outstanding in goal for Babson making 33 of 34 saves.

SUNYAC

The Geneseo Knights weren’t sure what to expect from their opening two games against Neumann and Nazareth, but the “new kids” picked up a pair of wins by 6-3 and 7-1 scores. Against Nazareth on Saturday Justin Cmunt scored twice in the first four minutes of play and Geneseo cruised from there to the 7-1 win.

After a 3-2 win over King’s on Friday night, Brockport moved to 2-0-0 with a 6-0 win over Neumann on Saturday. Mitchell Parsons led the offense with a three-point game and Nolan Egbert and Zach Richards combined on the 29 save shutout.

UCHC

Wilkes won the Buffalo State Tournament with wins over Fredonia State and Buffalo State. On Friday, five different players scored even-strength goals in the 5-2 win over the Blue Devils. In Saturday’s title game against the host Bengals, the Colonels eked out a 2-1 win in a close checking game. Nick Swain and Tyler Vanuden exchanged goals in the first period and the score remained tied until Jay Gallagher scored for Wilkes just over midway in the third period. Michael Patterson-Jones stopped 19 of 20 shots to earn the win.

Utica and Adrian played a two-game series in what was probably the action of the weekend. On Saturday night the Pioneers rallied from a two-goal deficit on goals from John Moncovich and Regen Cavanaugh to tie the score at 2-2 in the third period. Buster Larsson scored just 95 seconds into overtime for the 3-2 win. On Sunday, the Bulldogs earned a series split with a 4-3 win that saw them rally from a 3-1 deficit and score late in regulation off the stick of Chase Spencer to earn the 4-3 win.

Three Biscuits

Wil Crane – Hobart – scored a hat trick in the Statesmen 9-2 victory over Manhattanville on Saturday.

Korbinian Lutz – Nichols – backstopped the Bison to the win in the inaugural Worcester Cup while earning MVP honors.

Mitchell Parsons – Brockport – scored one goal and assisted on two others in Brockport’s 6-0 win over Neumann on Saturday night.

It is only week one and therefore a very small sample size, but this writer expects that the great competitiveness seen in non-conference action this weekend will set the bar high for exciting action all season.