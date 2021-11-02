College Hockey Inc. brings aboard former North Dakota SID Hajdu as new director of communications

College Hockey Inc. has named Jayson Hajdu as the organization’s new director of communications.

Hajdu will lead College Hockey Inc.’s digital media, media relations and communications efforts.

His official start date is Monday, November 15.

“Jayson’s professional experience and personal passion for all things college hockey make him an ideal addition to College Hockey Inc.,” said College Hockey Inc. executive director Mike Snee in a news release. “There were many attractive and qualified candidates that expressed interest in joining College Hockey Inc., but Jayson clearly stood out.”

Hajdu brings to College Hockey Inc. more than two decades of experience in collegiate athletics and NCAA hockey. He worked in North Dakota’s athletic media relations office from 1995 to 2018, most recently serving as assistant athletics director for communications and primary men’s hockey contact from 2008 through 2018.

Under Hajdu’s direction, UND’s athletics communications office helped guide the athletics department through a major logo and nickname re-branding initiative, an NCAA re-classification from Division II to Division I, new conference affiliations, the opening of the multi-million-dollar UND Athletics High Performance Center indoor practice facility, and the launch of a new athletics website and mobile app in partnership with industry leader SIDEARM sports.

Additionally, Hajdu worked 10 NCAA Frozen Four championships, promoted 12 NCAA Division I men’s hockey All-Americans, four Hobey Baker Award finalists and 2015 Mike Richter Award recipient Zane McIntyre, co-hosted the Sit Down and Cheer podcast, and served as supervising producer for the popular digital series Through These Doors.

“I could not be more honored – and eager — to join College Hockey Inc.,” Hajdu said. “College hockey is my passion, and I believe in the mission of College Hockey Inc. Nate Ewell leaves behind incredibly big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to building upon the tremendous foundation he cultivated over the past decade.”

Following his tenure at North Dakota, Hajdu spent the past two years as the marketing and communications strategist for the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures in Kansas City, Missouri.