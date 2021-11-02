Robert Morris to host celebrity hockey game and silent auction, largest single fundraiser to help save men’s, women’s programs to date

The Robert Morris Department of Athletics in partnership with the Pittsburgh College Hockey Foundation, it will host the first-ever RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff and silent auction this coming Sunday, Nov. 7, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

The exhibition game and fundraising event will feature some of Pittsburgh’s most high-profile celebrities and former professional athletes as well as the market’s top media personalities playing against RMU hockey alumni from both the men’s and women’s programs.

The silent auction for the event is now live. To view items available for bidding or to place bids on those items, click here.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins to participate in the hockey game include Colby Armstrong, Phil Bourque, Ryan Malone and Eric Tangradi as well as RMU alum and two-time Olympian Brianne McLaughlin-Bittle. Other former professional athletes to take part or guest coach include former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Shaun Suisham, Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto, and other local greats.

Representing Pittsburgh media at the RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff include, among others, Mike Prisuta of WDVE, Andrew Stockey of WTAE and Larry Richert of KDKA. Special appearances will also be made by the RMU Pep Band, RMU’s mascot, ROMO, the Pirate Parrot, and many more VIP guests.

Doors for the RMU Celebrity Hockey Faceoff open at 3 p.m., with puck drop set for 3:30 p.m. The game will immediately be followed by a shootout competition.

Corporate sponsorship and VIP packages are available and provide access to a post-game party with RMU alumni players and celebrities. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or by calling the RMU Athletics ticket office at (412) 397-4949. Tickets start at $20 each, with all proceeds of the event supporting the RMU Hockey Is The Goal fundraising campaign.

Ticket packages range from general admission, reserved and VIP seating. VIP packages are limited to just 50 tickets and include reserved seats, access to hospitality at the post-game party and celebrity meet and greet. Also included in the VIP package is an official event hockey stick signed by all players and celebrities.

Corporate sponsorship packages include opportunities to serve as honorary team captain or coach. A silent auction with the chance to win autographed memorabilia from Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and others will also be held. For sponsorship opportunities or event questions, contact RMU associate athletic director TJ Brown at (412) 397-5960 or via email at [email protected].

Gifts and pledges for the RMU Hockey Is The Goal campaign can be made directly by contacting Brown. Stock gifts, corporate matches and gifts in other forms will also be considered. Those interested in reserving season tickets for the 2022-23 season should a reinstatement of the programs occur are encouraged to use this link.