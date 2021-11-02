CCC Preview: Endicott looking to repeat as champions

The CCC has again flexed in their conference make-up this season as Becker will no longer play in the league and Suffolk returns to the CCC as the eighth team. This year sees the teams playing 21 conference games which doesn’t leave a lot of room for non-conference opponents or tournaments. It therefore puts a premium on winning the league for NCAA consideration.

“I think with the addition of Suffolk our league has more depth than in past years,” said UNE head coach Kevin Swallow. “Chris [Glionna] always has teams that finds ways to win games and I expect they will challenge all of us to be better. There are no nights off when you look at Endicott, Curry, Salve Regina and on down the list. Wentworth made the conference final just two seasons ago, so it is going to be a battle.”

The Favorite

Endicott has one of the premier goaltenders in the country in Conor O’Brien who is also their sole captain for the upcoming season. That speaks volumes to his importance each and every night out for the Gulls who have a capable supporting cast that is a good balance of youth and experience for coach RJ Tolan.

The University of New England is a team that loaded up on experience with a combined 13 seniors and graduate students on the roster. Those players won a league title and played in an NCAA tournament and have another shot to accomplish both again in their final season. There is depth in goal to match the groups upfront and on the blue line.

The Dark Horse

The Curry Colonels and new coach Peter Roundy are team as comfortable winning 1-0 as they are winning by two or more goals. Forwards like Alex Ochterbeck and Michael Snow have found more line depth with the additions of Danny Eruzione (Salve Regina) and Timmy Kent (UNE). Reid Cooper (transfer from Quinnipiac) adds experience in goal for the Colonels who will be a tough out every night.

Players to watch:

Curry: Alex Ochterbeck – forward; Danny Eruzione – forward

Endicott: Svet Kuchynski – forward; Conor O’Brien – goaltender

Nichols: Curtis Carlson – forward; Lucas Andersson – defenseman

Salve Regina: John McLean – forward; Vincenzo Renda – forward

Suffolk: Joe Feeney – forward; Billy Roche – defenseman

University of New England: Tyler Seltenreich – forward; Chris Jones – defenseman

Wentworth: Connor Carbo – goaltender; Jake McKenelley – forward

Western New England: Nolan Zweep – forward; Damien Dangueuger – defenseman

USCHO Predicted finish:

Endicott

2. University of New England

3. Curry

4. Salve Regina

5. Nichols

6. Suffolk

7. Wentworth

8. Western New England

No doubt there will be a lot of attention on the first two weekends of conference play that see home and home series among Endicott, UNE and Salve Regina. Those four games could give some crucial points in the standings that will help determine all important playoff seeding come the second-half.