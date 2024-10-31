MASCAC Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Panthers face new challengers in expanded MASCAC league

Plymouth State has ruled the roost in MASCAC hockey for several years in a row and in their final season in the conference face new challengers in Anna Maria and Rivier who now make the conference a 10-team league for the upcoming season. The former Independents will bring a lot of enthusiasm to their first season competing in a conference with a championship and national tournament opportunity on the line.

With many teams shifting to the Little East conference in the 2025-26 season, this year presents a unique opportunity to win the MASCAC in its largest ice hockey representation and the ten teams battling for bragging rights.

The Favorites

The Panthers bring a lot of offensive firepower to the ice with Connor Tait, Will Redick and Will Pray lead a deep group of forwards who are well equipped for providing goals in any and every situation on the ice. Colin Tracy is back as captain to lead from the blueline as a troika of goaltenders look to fill the crease vacated by Kalle Andersson. Coach Craig Russell saw the Panthers earn their first ever NCAA tournament win last season over Cortland in the first round. This year’s roster will be looking to build on that success starting with another MASCAC championship.

Anna Maria joins MASCAC for the 2024-25 season and brings a history of playing repeat champion Plymouth State very tight having won the last time the teams faced each other as non-conference opponents. Last year’s young roster will need to continue their development including goaltender Matthew Hennessey and forwards Matthew Byrne, Max Wennerberg and Brandon Della Paolera. Coach David McCauley has built a team that plays fast and physical which will keep them near the top of the MASCAC standings.

The Dark Horses

Fitchburg State under Dean Fuller’s tutelage always seems to be in the hunt for the conference title and this year should be no different with a strong nucleus of players returning for the Falcons. Goaltending will be strong with Max Macchioni and Frederick Soderberg both demonstrating the ability to steal wins for their team. Up front there is depth and balance showcased by forwards Michael Imala, Toivo Kramer, Kristopher Zapata and Oliver Cookson. If the blueline can find consistency from its younger players, the Falcons will be a factor.

Massachusetts-Dartmouth graduated a number of key contributors in each phase of the game. Goaltender Michael Davidson, defenseman Jake Maynard and forward Michael Perrone have all moved on from the Corsairs leaving ample opportunities for younger and new players to step up. Coach Erik Noack always has a roster with some exceptional talent and this year Collin Patterson and Tyler Stewart will be looked to for more production above and beyond their strong first-year seasons. If goaltending is established early in the season, the Corsairs will be a threat.

Players to watch

Anna Maria: Matthew Hennessey – goaltender; Brandon Della Paolera – forward

Fitchburg State: Michael Imala – forward; Toivo Kramer – forward

Framingham State: Ashton Collazo – forward; Brady Rossbach – forward

Massachusetts – Dartmouth: Collin Patterson – forward; Michael Mania – forward

MCLA Cade Herrera – forward; Charlie Addessa – forward

Plymouth State: Will Pray – forward; Will Redick – forward

Rivier: Cody Rumsey – forward; Jon Tavella – forward

Salem State: Zach Dill – forward; Keagan O’Donoghue – forward

Westfield State: Cooper Board – forward; Christopher Miraldo – forward

Worcester State: Brigham Neuhold – forward; Jakub Kubik – goaltender

USCHO Predicted finish

Plymouth State Anna Maria Fitchburg State Massachusetts-Dartmouth Westfield State Rivier Worcester State Framingham State Salem State MCLA

While Keene State will be part of the Little East next season, their inaugural season in D-III will see them play a number of MASCAC schools including Westfield State and Massachusetts-Dartmouth twice in November, Fitchburg State with a game in December and in January, 2025 and Worcester State in February, 2025.