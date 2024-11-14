NESCAC Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Bantams front runners for another conference title

Last year, Hobart won the national title game against an incredibly good Trinity team backstopped by goaltender Devon Bobak who returns to the Bantam crease. Key losses among the senior defense and forward groups along with the departure of assistant coach Kim Weiss to the Colorado Eagles (AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche) will mean new opportunities for a deep group at Trinity. With balance always being a hallmark of the conference from top to bottom, there are a host of schools who will challenge for the top spot and look to unseat the defending champions. Unlike the other conferences, NESCAC immediately jumps into real games in conference play, so the points are valuable early as well as the need to get out of the gate strong in what amounts to a spring to the end of the first half of the season and upcoming semester break.

The Favorites

While Trinity will be a little younger this season, they return several key pieces in front of netminder Devon Bobak and play a system conducive to pressuring opponents for the full 200-feet. Defenseman Teddy Griffin leads a mobile back-end, and the forward group has great balance led by Nicholas Siffringer, Richard Boysen, Connor Sedlak and Spencer Korona. Assistant coach Paul Russell joins from Curry College following an outstanding career as a player at Norwich. The Bantams will be a targeted group, but coach Matt Greason and staff will make sure this year’s group is focused on the details needed to win.

The Continentals have been on the brink of something special for awhile under head coach Rob Haberbusch. A skilled set of forwards led by Grisha Gotovets, Ben Zimmerman, Luke Tchor and Alex Danis will provide ample offense in front of James Philpott and a versatile defensive group. Goaltending has long been a strength for the Continentals who return Charlie Archer, Josh Nadler, and see the additions of first-year Tyler Bloomfield and Union transfer, Aksel Reid. It all starts in the blue paint where solid play could help Hamilton be a contender come February.

The Dark Horses

It may have been a surprise to see Tufts among the top echelon in the conference last season, but coach Pat Norton has been steadily building the Jumbos program and this year could be another inflection point. Tyler Sedlak and Max Resnick are critical to the energy level for the rest of the team and offensive production on the ice. The defensive group and goaltending will be young but if the group comes together quickly, the Jumbos will contend for a NESCAC title this season.

Amherst has seen remarkable success under longtime head coach Jack Arena and this year’s team has several key elements returning for the Mammoth. Ben Ritter and Max Thiessen lead a skilled defensive group in front of goaltender Connor Leslie. Upfront Amherst has skill and experience with Matt Toporowski, Bobby Luca, Ben Kuzma, and Josh Burke. The Mammoth usually excel on special teams which is critical to success in today’s game so look for Amherst to be in the mix if their specialty teams excel this season.

Never count out a Williams squad that always finds their game at the right time of the season. Coach Bill Kangas has key pieces to lean on in each of the positional groups starting in goal with Cal Sandquist, Conner Berg on defense and Owen Stadheim leading a deep forward group. There are nine first-year players to integrate but historically, the Ephs upper classmen do that as well as any roster in D-III hockey. If pieces gel and the team stays healthy, things could be interesting for the Purple Cows this season.

Players to watch.

Amherst: Ben Kuzma – forward; Max Thiessen – defense

Bowdoin: Bryce Bollman – forward; Luke Wheeler – forward

Colby: Bobby Falvey – defense; James Tepper – forward

Connecticut College: Cole Eichler – forward; Rocco Testa-Basi – forward

Hamilton: Grisha Gotovets – forward; James Philpott – defense

Middlebury: John Burdett – defense; Jin Lee – forward

Trinity: Devon Bobak – goaltender; Theodore “Teddy” Griffin – defense

Tufts: Max Resnick – forward; Tyler Sedlak – forward

Wesleyan: Patrick Morrissey – defense; Owen Sweet – forward

Williams: Cal Sandquist – goaltender; Owen Stadheim – forward

USCHO Predicted finish

Trinity Hamilton Tufts Amherst Williams Middlebury Colby Bowdoin Connecticut College Wesleyan

This weekend’s opening schedule finds Middlebury and Williams hosting Bowdoin and Colby while Wesleyan and Trinity play host to Connecticut College and Tufts. Amherst and Hamilton will also play each other to open the season in a single game on Saturday between the two travel partners.