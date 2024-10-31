SUNYAC Men’s Hockey Season Preview – Cardinals, Lakers, Red Dragons expected to battle for the league title

SUNYAC has also been impacted by conference re-alignment as the long-expected adoption of SUNY-Canton to the league was offset by the departures of Brockport and Geneseo to the UCHC for the 2024-25 season. So, the former nine-team league will play as an eight-team conference moving ahead with travel partners that will better facilitate travel and inter-conference play this season.

The Favorites

Plattsburgh lost the title last season despite a strong roster that featured key players that played well in a style built for playoff hockey. Despite losing to Cortland, the Cardinals return a terrific line-up that features depth in goal with Jacob Hearne and Eli Shiller. The defense is mobile and provides offense with Jack Ring and Spencer Bellina. The forward group lost some key producers but showed balance last year with Luk Jirousek, Tio D’Addario, Joshua Belgrave and Ryan Bonfield expected to have continued success on the scoresheet. Coach Steve Moffat’s group has great leadership and work ethic and are looking for more than the conference title this season.

Cortland broke through for their first conference title last year before bowing out in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Plymouth State. This year’s edition of the Red Dragons features some key ingredients from last year’s winning recipe including the defensive duo of Nick Serio and Evan Beaudry, forwards, Nick Settimo, Colby Seitz, Nate Berke and Cody Hildreth and a goaltending troika where competition will determine who mans the blue paint for Cortland this season amongst junior Ronan Mobley, sophomore Hunter Hein, and freshman Shane Shelest. Coach Joe Cardarelli and his staff want teams to have a hard time playing against the Red Dragons and when they are successful in that 200-foot game, they win and will be a factor come tournament time.

The Dark Horses

Oswego has been a perennial competitor for the SUNYAC crown and this year’s edition of the Lakers will rely on a very young roster that includes sixteen freshmen that will need to adjust and mature at the college hockey level quickly. Key to the maturation process will be the leadership and production of several returning players including Andrew Harley, Daniel Colabufo and Matt McQuade as well as the goaltending of junior Brandon Milberg. The schedule for the Lakers does not start out easy but if this group can find their game quickly, coach Ed Gosek will once again see Oswego competing for the SUNYAC title and more.

Buffalo State may be ready to shed the dark horse label this season with a talented roster looking to compete at the top of the standings. Goaltender Marcus Cumberbatch will backstop the Bengals with a strong supporting cast upfront including forwards Joe Glamos, Conor Bizal, Vadim Kiriakov, and transfer Nick Stuckless (Skidmore). Coach Steve Murphy has the opportunity to jump start the season as the Bengals host their own tournament to open the season with St. Anselm, Misericordia and Brockport as the competition for early season hardware.

Players to watch

Buffalo State: Marcus Cumberworth – goaltender; Joe Glamos – forward

Canton: Evan Pringle – forward; Niko Schoner – forward

Cortland: Nate Berke – forward; Colby Seitz – forward

Fredonia: Ryan Bailey – forward; Riley See – forward

Morrisville: Connor Carlile – defense: Jensen Dodge – forward

Oswego: Daniel Colabufo – forward; Andrew Harley – forward

Plattsburgh: Tio D’Addario – forward; Jack Ring – defense

Potsdam: Mason Hoehn – forward; Ryan Mahlmeister – forward

USCHO predicted finish

Plattsburgh Oswego Cortland Buffalo State Fredonia Morrisville Canton Potsdam

Opening weekend will see some great non-conference matchups including Plattsburgh traveling to Castleton, Oswego visiting Hobart and then hosting Elmira, and Cortland facing off with Lebanon Valley.