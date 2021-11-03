NEHC Preview: Nation’s deepest conference finds multiple title contenders

When the NCAA tournament was canceled in 2020 due to COVID, 25% of the 12 team field came from the NEHC. When the UCHC was the only conference contested during the 2020-21 season, it was Elmira that won the championship and now starts a new title chase as part of the NEHC this season. The conference has only become better and deeper and that will mean new challenges for new travel partner pairings heading into conference play in November.

“I am just pumped up,” said Hobart head coach Mark Taylor. “There is no rear view mirror and how can you not be excited about playing in a great conference with national caliber teams every week. It’s a little ironic traveling with Elmira but they just add more quality to an already great conference. You are going to have to beat really good teams every night to win this league, and that is why we came here.”

The Favorites

Norwich was on top when the league was last contested and while their new travel partner is now New England College, the program excellence has continued forward under coach Cam Ellsworth. Drennen Atherton is the latest in a string of Cadet goaltenders who will give the opposition fits behind a stingy and mobile defense. There is no big gun offensively that is obvious on the roster, but every line can score, and that balance is key to Norwich’s success.

Babson is always a contender in the conference and returns a solid nucleus including All-American goaltender Brad Arvanitis and forwards Mike Egan, Ryan Black and Salve Regina transfer Paul Boutoussov. Coach Jamie Rice’s team is very disciplined and won’t make mistakes to beat themselves. With a solid group and great depth, this team will be a contender come March.

The Dark Horse

In fairness Hobart could be among the favorites but only fall a little behind with two brand new classes playing and the absence of any super-seniors in the mix. That said Mark Taylor’s team has the longest current streak of NCAA tournament qualification and to do that you need to play great hockey. The Statesmen are deep in goal with Liam Lascelle and Joe Halstrom and have balance up front that can produce goals in bunches. Hobart like the favorites above tends to be in the mix when it matters so don’t count them out of the mix for the conference title.

Players to watch

Babson: Mike Egan – forward; Brad Arvanitis – goaltender

Castleton: Conner Rider – forward; Brandon Collett – goaltender

Elmira: Bailey Krawczyk – forward; Adam Eby – defenseman

Hobart Dan Sliney – forward; Liam Lascelle- goaltender

Johnson & Wales: Logan Orem – forward; Danny Allen – forward

UMass-Boston: Bailey Conger – forward; Chris Peters – forward

New England College: Connor Inger – forward; Spencer Kozlowski – goaltender

Norwich: Cale List – defenseman; Brett Ouderkirk – forward

Skidmore: Matt Muzyka – forward; Austin Rook – defenseman

Southern Maine: Brendan Dowler – forward; Oskar Bjurstrom – defenseman

USCHO predicted finish

Norwich Babson Hobart Elmira UMass- Boston Skidmore New England College Castleton Southern Maine Johnson & Wales

With Elmira’s addition and Suffolk’s subtraction, the new travel partnerships change the traditional pairings somewhat including the separation of Massachusetts-Boston (now with Johnson & Wales) and Babson (now with Southern Maine). First weekend brings Babson and Hobart together for early season excitement.