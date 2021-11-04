UCHC Preview: Pioneers leveraging experience towards title chase

The UCHC brings something old (Utica – read more below) and something new (Arcadia joins the league) but expect the competition to be consistently tough among a growing list of challengers for the title.

“We are old and big,” said Utica coach Gary Heenan. “This leadership group including our super seniors has won four regular season titles, so they know our coaching style and expectations here. We know the league is going to be challenging with teams like Stevenson who made it to the title game last season. Dominick [Dawes] is a great coach and he has built a talented roster. Wilkes is also very strong so there are going to be challenges every night we play.”

The Favorite

Utica has been tabbed as the favorite by just about anyone following the conference. They bring back a deep and talented roster and have added size with some key transfers like Brian Scoville (UAH) and goaltender Louis-Felix St. Jean(Salve Regina). Forwards are skilled and balanced lines can cause problems for teams trying to defend the speed and skill across four lines. There is still a feeling of something lost from the 2020 team that reached the NCAA tournament – this team is heavily motivated to get the job done this season.

The Dark Horses

Stevenson lost in the UCHC title game last spring to Elmira but return the bulk of what was then a very young roster. Ryan Kenny has proven to be a very consistent goaltender and Mac Lowry provides grit and skill upfront for the Mustangs. This team fell just short last year so expect the focus to be getting back to another shot at the UCHC title.

Wilkes returns two of the premier forwards in any conference in Donald Flynn and Tyler Barrow who despite the extra attention from opposing defenses, still find ways to produce goals for the Colonels. The roster is laden with many seniors looking to make the history books for Wilkes hockey. A favorable early schedule could have the Colonels flying high heading into a December game with Utica – early success against the contenders could see them near the top ion the March.

Players to watch

Arcadia: Lucas Brine – goaltender; Justin Song – defenseman

Chatham: Aidan Girduckis – defenseman; Ricardo Gonzalez – goaltender

King’s: Tom Seravalli – coach; Michael Dischiavi – forward

Lebanon Valley: Blake Tosto – forward; Riley Johnson – forward

Manhattanville: Jamie Dorsey– goaltender; Niko Happo – forward

Nazareth: Ray Falso – forward; Mitch Culver – forward

Neumann: Kyle Pantalone – goaltender; Barry Kneedler – forward

Stevenson: Ryan Kenny – goaltender; Mac Lowry– forward

Utica: Brandon Osmundson – forward; Regan Cavanaugh – forward

Wilkes: Donald Flynn – forward; Tyler Barrow – forward

USCHO predicted finish

Utica Stevenson Wilkes Chatham Neumann Lebanon Valley Manhattanville Nazareth King’s Arcadia

There are some early match-ups of interest including Utica traveling to Stevenson in mid-November. While the top three may distance themselves from the field a bit, do not look past Chatham, Neumann, LVC, Nazareth and Manhattanville who can beat anyone, anywhere.