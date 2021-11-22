Boston College postpones upcoming college hockey games against Notre Dame, Harvard due to COVID-19 protocols

Due to COVID-19 protocols and “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a news release, the Boston College men’s hockey team has postponed its games against Notre Dame this Friday, Nov. 26 and Harvard next Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The schools are currently working to reschedule these two games to later dates.

The Eagles are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 7 against Brown at Kelley Rink.

Winners of six straight including a weekend sweep at top-ranked Michigan this past weekend, eighth-ranked Notre Dame will now be off until playing host to 17th-ranked Ohio State on Dec. 3-4 at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

Harvard next plays at Brown on Dec. 3 and at Yale Dec. 4.