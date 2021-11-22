D-III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 22, 2021

It is Thanksgiving week and there is much to be thankful for with the return of the hockey season and the great action seen across each of the conferences in the east. Just when you think you have it figured out, there is a surprise team that has a statement win each weekend. I am thankful that it looks like it is going to be an exciting ride from now to the end and here are some highlights from the weekend that exemplify my point:

CCC

Endicott remained unbeaten (7-0-1 overall) entering a bye week with a weekend sweep of Western New England. The Gulls won Thursday’s game by a 4-1 score but found themselves in a battle at home on Saturday. Despite outshooting the Golden Bears by a 51-27 margin and building a 5-2 lead, WNE wouldn’t quit, and late goals Marko Bohatiuk and Sam Mitchell closed the gap to 5-4 with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Goaltender Elijah Harris made sure there were no more visiting goals and the Gulls held on for the 5-4 win. Connor Geshan scored twice for the Gulls.

Independents

Albertus Magnus picked up a big win as they knocked off Hamilton on Saturday by a 4-2 score. Alex Gagnon gave the visitors a 3-1 lead in the third period before Grisha Gotovets scored to bring the Continentals within one goal. Jonathan Stein, with an assist from Gagnon, sealed the win with just over a minute remaining. Logan Bateman made 32 saves to earn the big road win for the Falcons.

MASCAC

Fitchburg State and Massachusetts-Dartmouth played a seesaw affair on Thursday night with the Falcons eking out a 4-3 home win. The Corsairs took on-goal leads three times only to see FSU respond each time. Zachery Diamont tied the game 3-3 less than ten seconds into the third period and Rece Bergeman gave the Falcons a lead that Brian McGrath wouldn’t relinquish with just over six minutes remaining in regulation time.

NE-10

Following a number of postponements due to COVID protocols, St. Michael’s finally skated into conference action this weekend and opened their season successfully with a 5-2 win over Franklin Pierce on Friday. Five different players scored for the Purple Knights in the win. On Saturday, Assumption flipped the script on St. Michael’s with a 4-2 road win. Devan Sheth scored twice in the third period to break open a 2-2 tie and earn the Greyhounds the big NE-10 win.

NEHC

Hobart posted a pair of statement wins with an offensive eruption that saw 20 goals scored in games against Massachusetts-Boston and Johnson & Wales over the weekend. Friday night saw the Statesmen bounce back from a non-conference loss at Cortland with an 8-4 win before Aaron Maguyon led the offensive barrage on Saturday with a hat trick in a 12-1 win over the Wildcats.

NEHC newcomer Elmira opened their conference schedule at home and, like travel partner Hobart made the trip west a miserable one for the Beacons and Wildcats. Friday saw the Soaring Eagles leverage a four-goal second period in a 5-1 win over Johnson & Wales. On Saturday, Elmira spotted the beacons a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring five unanswered goals from five different players to earn a 5-2 win that moved them to 5-1-1 on the season.

NESCAC

The conference opened play this weekend – always the last to join but never disappointing with the action. With Middlebury on the sidelines having to postpone games on their opening road trip to Maine, the attention turned to Williams facing Colby and Bowdoin. Goaltender Evan Ruschil was outstanding in picking up 1-0 shutouts in both games stopping 43 shots against Colby and 25 at Bowdoin.

Trinity opened their season with a pair of wins against Connecticut College and Tufts. On Friday, Jax Murray scored a pair of goals in the Bantams’ 5-1 win over the Camels. On Saturday, Casey Rhodes scored twice in a 6-4 win over the Jumbos. Lucas Michaud scored once in each game for Trinity.

SUNYAC

Cortland continued their recent strong play by following up their win over Hobart with a win and a tie in SUNYAC play against Geneseo and Brockport. On Friday, Ethan Homitz’s power play goal with under three minutes remaining in the third period led to a 2-2 OT tie with Geneseo. On Saturday, the Red Dragons stunned Brockport with Domenic Settimo scoring two goals in a 4-2 win. Luca Durante made 25 saves for Cortland who moved to 4-2-1 overall on the season.

UCHC

On Friday night Lebanon Valley rallied from a 3-1 first period deficit to Wilkes with second period goals from Blake Tosto and Jackson Legro to tie the game at 3-3. There was no scoring in the third period and Wilkes’ Tyler Barrow was the overtime hero giving the Colonels a 4-3 win.

Manhattanville picked up a win and a tie over the weekend including a big 5-3 road win at Stevenson on Friday night. The Valiants took one goal leads three times with the Mustangs answering before Jarod Lavallee gave the visitors the lead for good seven minutes into the third period. Josh Fletcher sealed the win with an empty-net goal late and Tyler Roy made 31 saves to earn the win. On Saturday, Manhattanville’s Kyle Miller and Nick Prestia each gave the visitors one-goal leads but Carson Grainer and Michael Lamison answered for the Cougars to finish the game with a 2-2 overtime tie. Roy with 36 saves and Chatham’s Ricardo Gonzalez, 31 saves, were outstanding in goal.

Three Biscuits

Aaron Maguyon – Hobart – scored a hat trick in a 12-1 win over Johnson & Wales on Saturday. The Statesmen scored 20 goals over the weekend in two conference wins at home.

Evan Ruschil – Williams – recorded back-to-back shutouts for the Ephs in 1-0 wins over Colby and Bowdoin. Ruschil combined to make 68 saves in the two road wins.

George Thurston – Southern New Hampshire – scored a hat trick in a 6-4 win over St. Anselm on Friday night. Two of the goals came on the power play with the third tally sealing in the win into the empty-net.

Lots of great holiday tournament action upcoming this Thanksgiving weekend across the region so save some room for some puck action after your holiday feasting on Thursday.