NCAA Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Recap, November 22, 2021

(1) Wisconsin at St. Thomas

Maddi Wheeler had two goals and two assists and Makenna Webster added a goal and three assists to lead Wisconsin to a 7-1 win on Saturday. Brette Pettet, Casey O’Brien, Nicole LaMantia and Sophie Shirley also scored with the Badgers in the win. Maddie Jurgensen was the goal-scorer for St. Thomas in the loss. On Sunday, five different Badgers tallied multi-point games as Wisconsin earned the weekend sweep with a 5-1 win. Sarah Wozniewicz scored the Badgers last goal and Pettet, O’Brien, Shirley and Webster each lit the lamp again. Abby Promersberger was the goal scorer for the Tommies.

(2) Ohio State at Minnesota State

Kennedy Bobyck put Minnesota State on the board first, but then Ohio State rattled off four straight goals over the first and second periods. Clair DeGeorge made it 2-1 before Paetyn Levis scored in the closing seconds of the first to increase the lead. Levis scored again midway through the second and then Sophie Jaques scored in the final tenth of a second of the frame to make it 4-1. Brittyn Fleming scored in the opening minute of the third to make it 4-2, but Lauren Bernard extended the lead to 5-2. Alexis Paddington’s power play tally was the Mavericks’ third goal before Liz Schepers added her own power play goal to make it 6-3 for Ohio State. On Saturday, Jenna Buglioni lead the Buckeyes with two goals and two assists while DeGeorge had two goals and an assist to lead Ohio State to a 9-0 win and weekend sweep.

(3) Minnesota at St. Cloud State

Taylor Heise scored a short-handed goal less than three minutes into the game to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. Emma Gentry scored for St. Cloud and the teams head to the locker room tied at one. In the second, Audrey Wethington and Olivia Knowles scored less than a minute apart to make it 3-1 Gophers and then Abigail Boreen and Heise scored in the closing minutes to give Minnesota a 5-1 lead. Addi Scibner had a power play goal for the Huskies in the third, but Gracie Ostertag added an extra attacker goal of her own to make it a 6-2 win for the Gophers. Emily Brown, Ostertag, Boreen, Emily Oden and Crystalyn Hengler all scored to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win. Mackenzie Bougerie was the goal scorer for St. Cloud State.

New Hampshire at (4) Northeastern

Chloe Aurard scored twice to lead the Huskies to a 4-1 win. Andrea Renner and Maureen Murphy also lit the lamp for Northeastern in the win. Kiira Juodikis scored for UNH in the loss.

Connecticut at (4) Northeastern

Connecticut was up 2-0 at the midpoint of this game thanks to goals from Viki Harkness and Katie Thurman, but Northeastern came storming back. Chloe Aurard scored on the power play near the end of the second and Maddie Mills had her own extra attacker goal midway through the third to tie the game at two. Brooke Hobson scored the game-winner late in the third to give Northeastern a 3-2 win.

(10) Princeton at (5) Colgate

Colgate outshot Princeton 48-29, but this game ended a 1-1 tie. The Raiders took the lead midway through the second on a power play goal from Kaitlyn O’Donohoe. Maggie Connors tied the game up six minutes later and that’s how the game would end.

(6) Quinnipiac at (5) Colgate

Quinnipiac earned their highest-ranked victory in more than five years when they defeated Colgate 4-0 on Saturday. Sophie Urban and Jess Schryver each scored in the first and that set the tone. Nina Steigauf extended the lead in the second and Maya Labad added a goal early in the third to finish out the win.

(6) Quinnipiac at Cornell

Quinnipiac used three second-period goals to take down Cornell for the first time since the 17-18 season. Veronica Bac, Taylor House, Maya Labad and Jess Schryver all scored in the win. The Bobcats earned their first ever sweep weekend over Cornell and Colgate with the wins.

(7) UMD at Bemidji State

Elizabeth Giguere had five assists to lead all scorers and tallied her 250th career point on Friday as UMD cruised to a 9-0 win. Gabbie Hughes added a goal and three assists while Anneke Linser and Clara Van Wieren each had a goal and two assists. On Saturday, the game was tied at one after the first. McKenzie Hewett scored for the Bulldogs first, but Reece Hunt replied with a power play goal for the Beavers. Mannon McMahon and Naomi Rogge put UMD ahead in the second and Taylor Anderson made it a 4-1 win with a goal in the third.

Brown at (7) Clarkson

Maya Mangiafico’s goal 13:16 into the first opened the scoring and had Brown up 1-0, but Clarkson took control from there on out. Kirstyn McQuigge responded a couple of minutes later to make it a tie game. Nicole Gosling and Jenna Goodwins cored in the second to make it 3-1. In the third, Laurence Frenette and Kristina Schuler each lit the lamp to close out the 5-1 win.

(9) Yale at (7) Clarkson

Defender Emma Seitz had two goals and two assists to lead Yale to a 4-2 win over Clarkson. She and Claire Dalton scored on the player advantage to put the Bulldogs up 2-0 after the first. Brooke McQuigge scored the lone goal of the second to narrow the gap for Clarkson. Seitz scored midway through the third. Anna Bargman scored in the final two minutes to extend the lead to 4-1. Stephanie Markowski scored a few seconds later, but the Golden Knights ran out of time.

(9) Yale at St. Lawrence

Yale came from behind twice, but this one ended in a 4-4 tie. Abby Huslter scored just 22 seconds into the game to give the Saints a 1-0 lead. Anna Bargman tied it up for Yale midway through the period and Claire Dalton gave the Bulldogs their first lead on a short-handed goal a few minutes later. But Nara Elia scored on the power play just before intermission with less than 90 seconds left in the frame to tie it at two. Aly McLeod’s unassisted goal with 35 seconds left sent St. Lawrence to the locker room with a 3-2 lead. Emma Seitz scored early in the second to knot things up once more. Kristen Guerriero had an extra-attacker goal at the midpoint of the game to put St. Lawrence up 4-3, but Rebecca Vanstone brought Yale back one more time and this one could not determine a winner.

(10) Princeton at Cornell

Gillis Frechette scored 30 seconds into the game and Sam Burke scored on the power play with less than a minute left in the first and that was enough to carry Cornell over Princeton. Cornell’s power play was stellar in the game, successfully killing five penalties, including a pair of five-of-threes and a five-minute major. The Big Red took a 2-0 win.