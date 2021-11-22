Minnesota State garners 38 first-place votes, moves back to top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota State earned 38 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, good enough to move up two places and sit No. 1 this week.

Minnesota Duluth picked up five first-place nods and jumps two spots to No. 2 this week, while Quinnipiac moves up two to No. 3, getting six first-place votes.

Last week’s top team, Michigan, is down to fourth and picked up the last first-place vote this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Nov. 22, 2021

St. Cloud State is down three to No. 5 in this week’s poll.

North Dakota remains sixth, followed by Western Michigan at No. 7, up six places, Notre Dame up six to No. 8, and Omaha and Cornell remaining ninth and 10th, respectively.

No new teams enter this week’s rankings.

In addition to the top 20, 11 other teams received votes this week.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.