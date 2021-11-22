Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger look at this past weekend’s games and news. Topics include:

• With No. 1 Michigan losing twice in OT and No. 2 St. Cloud State getting swept, it was a difficult poll ballot;

• Western Michigan did what it needed to do, and emphatically so;

• Getting a feel for the ECAC;

• Minnesota Duluth and North Dakota gave us exactly what we expected

• Boston College postponed a trip to Notre Dame and a home game vs. Harvard for COVID-19 precautions;

• What we’re thankful for in college hockey this Thanksgiving.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.