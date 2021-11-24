Canisius adding former hockey standout Conacher to school’s sports hall of fame as part of 2022 class

Canisius announced Tuesday that 2011 graduate Cory Conacher has been selected as part of the 58th induction class to the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame.

The 2009-10 Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year, Conacher rewrote the Canisius Division I era record book, establishing 12 single-game and career marks during his time on Main Street.

The school’s Division I era career leader in points (147) and goals (62), Conacher was a two-time All-AHA selection as well as a Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award All-America First Team pick in 2010-11. His 53 points and 33 assists during the 2009-10 season still stand as single-season standards for the program while his 23-goal effort in 2010-11 also stands as the school’s single-season mark.

After graduation, Conacher embarked on a professional playing career that is in its 12th season. He has played 193 games in the NHL with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning. Conacher was named the AHL’s Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year during 2011-12 season as he helped guide the Norfolk Admirals to the Calder Cup championship.

He has also played abroad, winning an NLA championship (2015-16) and a Swiss Cup title (2020-21) with SC Bern in the Swiss League.

An All-Atlantic Hockey 10th Anniversary First Team selection in 2013, Conacher is the 14th member of the hockey program to enter the Canisius Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will be held Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, when the men’s basketball team plays host to Manhattan at the Koessler Athletic Center at 1 p.m. The annual Hall of Fame Day will begin with a special induction brunch at Montante Cultural Center on the Canisius campus. The cost is $35 per person ($15 for children ages 10 and younger) and includes a buffet-style brunch menu, cash bar and a ticket to the men’s basketball game.

Those interested in taking part in the brunch are asked to RSVP to the Canisius Office of Alumni Engagement by calling 716-888-2700 or register online. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 1, 2022.