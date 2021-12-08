Twenty NCAA D-I men’s senior hockey players named as candidates for 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award

Twenty of the top NCAA men’s hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, have been selected as candidates today for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The 20 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season. Those 10 names will then be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character, and competition.
The winner will be announced during the 2022 Frozen Four in April.
2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Candidates
Oskar Autio, Penn State
Tarek Baker, Wisconsin
Nick Blankenburg, Michigan
Wyatt Bongiovanni, Quinnipiac
Zach Driscoll, North Dakota
Adam Goodsir, Michigan State
Luke Kania, Brown
Josh Kosack, Union
Harrison Markell, Dartmouth
Miroslav Mucha, Lake Superior State
Quinn Preston, Ohio State
Will Riedell, Ohio State
Ethan Roswell, Bentley
Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame
Spencer Stastney, Notre Dame
Colin Theisen, Arizona State
Sammy Walker, Minnesota
Taylor Ward, Omaha
Gustaf Westlund, Ohio State
Jacob Wilson, Arizona State
The 2021 winner was North Dakota’s Jordan Kawaguchi.