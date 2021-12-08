Twenty NCAA D-I men’s senior hockey players named as candidates for 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award

Twenty of the top NCAA men’s hockey student-athletes, who excel both on and off the ice, have been selected as candidates today for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

The 20 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists later in the season. Those 10 names will then be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character, and competition.

The winner will be announced during the 2022 Frozen Four in April.

2021-22 Senior CLASS Award Candidates

Oskar Autio, Penn State

Tarek Baker, Wisconsin

Nick Blankenburg, Michigan

Wyatt Bongiovanni, Quinnipiac

Zach Driscoll, North Dakota

Adam Goodsir, Michigan State

Luke Kania, Brown

Josh Kosack, Union

Harrison Markell, Dartmouth

Miroslav Mucha, Lake Superior State

Quinn Preston, Ohio State

Will Riedell, Ohio State

Ethan Roswell, Bentley

Graham Slaggert, Notre Dame

Spencer Stastney, Notre Dame

Colin Theisen, Arizona State

Sammy Walker, Minnesota

Taylor Ward, Omaha

Gustaf Westlund, Ohio State

Jacob Wilson, Arizona State

The 2021 winner was North Dakota’s Jordan Kawaguchi.