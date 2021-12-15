This Week in NCHC Hockey: Western Michigan point producer Frank getting it done ‘just playing Bronco hockey’ as fifth-year senior

Chances are, you have gone to the Internet for tips on all sorts of activities.

Social media platforms, in particular, are chock-full with videos that provide inspiration.

In that way, at least, hockey players are just like the rest of us.

Western Michigan fifth-year forward Ethen Frank had a remarkable first half of the season for the Broncos (13-5-0), ranked fourth in the latest DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll. Through 18 games — as many as four fewer than some teams have played — Frank leads the country in goals with 17.

He has also already surpassed his career-high goal total of 15 from his sophomore season, 2018-19, when WMU last hit the 20-win mark at 21-15-1.

Frank had 13 goals and 21 points in 23 games as a senior. So far in his fifth season, marginal gains are adding up in his favor.

“I just think another year of experience has helped out a lot, and me understanding the game a little bit more at the college level has helped, as well,” said Frank, one of three graduate students on WMU’s roster alongside Josh Passolt and Paul Washe.

“I’m definitely watching a little more video and doing some more of my own research away from the rink is making me think more creatively. For the most part, I just kind of do the same thing and hope for the best, but I’ll get on the Internet and look up little moves and hockey psychology kind of things, like getting the D’s feet moving left so I can attack right, and just working on how to use people’s momentum against them for the benefit of myself and my teammates.

“I’m looking more into the mindset stuff, and that has helped out a little bit. There’s some good stuff on Instagram, and I see some good stuff on Google searches. With the internet, it’s crazy how many how-to-play-hockey videos there are, and it goes really in-depth for a lot of players. You can gain a lot of stuff from it.”

Frank’s two most recent goals came Friday in a 4-2 home win over Omaha. Having grown up in nearby Papillion, Neb., he has repeatedly been a thorn in the side of a team that he had initial recruiting discussions with, until those fell through. Ultimately, at the age of 16, Frank committed to WMU.

On Tuesday, Frank was asked if he takes any added satisfaction in success he and his team have against the Mavericks.

“A little bit, but not anywhere near what people probably think,” Frank said. “It’s just kind of another game, and it definitely does mean a little more to me personally, but it’s a long season and we only play them 2-4 times a year.

“I don’t put much into stuff like that, because the next weekend, you have another big opponent coming up, so you have to keep your mind focused on what’s ahead of you.”

There’s a lot still to come for Western. After visiting Michigan State and No. 3 Michigan on Dec. 29-30 in the Great Lakes Invitational Showcase, it’ll be all conference games for the Broncos the rest of the way in the regular season.

Things are very much looking up for a WMU team that hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament since 2017, but Frank and his teammates know better than to get ahead of themselves.

“We don’t worry about rankings or anything else but playing hard, playing our game and playing for each other,” Frank said.

“Just playing Bronco hockey has worked out pretty well for us so far. There are some things to alter throughout our game, but we’ve gotten off to a good start, and we just need to keep pushing.”