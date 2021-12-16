D-III East Hockey – A Letter to Santa

Well Santa, it has been a while since I wrote one of these on behalf of all good young men playing their hearts out on the ice in D-III East men’s hockey action. I am sure that you, Mrs. Claus and all of the elves have thoroughly enjoyed the bi-weekly testing, vaccinations, boosters and North Pole cleaning on an operating room sterility scale, but the institutions and teams have shown they are willing to do whatever it takes to play the game we all love. So, in the spirit of finishing the 2021-22 season on a high note, how about filling a few these Christmas wishes so that the players and fans alike can celebrate a great second-half and tournament hockey come March!

CCC

Santa, please note the CCC has a great race going among the top four teams that enter the break separated by just three points. Please keep UNE, Salve Regina, Curry and Endicott healthy so that we have a great finish to the regular season and a terrific conference tournament. Of course, feel free to play the spoiler card for other teams to contend but with three of the top four teams already nationally ranked, let’s let the title be decided on the ice.

Independents

After losing four in a row to open the season, the second-year program from Albertus Magnus has reeled off seven consecutive wins prior to the break. That streak includes a PAL Stovepipe tournament title and a win over nationally ranked Trinity. So, big guy, let’s let the Falcons continue to soar high and create some discussion around the Independents’ ability to compete with anyone in the D-III conferences.

MASCAC

Plymouth State finished the first half of the season with an 8-3-1 record overall but remain unbeaten in MASCAC play at 5-0-1. The Panthers have only NE-10 opponent Franklin Pierce on their schedule outside conference games, so the focus is again on repeating as MASCAC champions. Santa, reaching a little bit here but if the Panthers prove worthy amongst the always competitive MASCAC teams can you see the way for them to win their first NCAA tournament game and help further establish MASCAC on the national stage. I know that super seniors JR Barone and Peter Laviolette would appreciate their legacy at PSU more with a great run into March.

NE-10

It is not how you start it’s how you finish but with that said, Southern New Hampshire finished the first half with a perfect 7-0-0 record and a massive 12-point lead in the standings. A team can’t win the conference or qualify for the playoffs with just the first half so here’s where you come in jolly old elf. Please keep the Penmen focused in the second half and it would be great to see George Thurston (11-6-17) hit the 20-goal and 40-point plateau in leading Sean Walsh’s troops to a shot at the NE-10 title.

NEHC

The power conference in D-III has four teams nationally ranked with Hobart, Babson, Norwich and Elmira, but there are six teams within four-points of the top of the standings and another two just two more points in arrears setting up a very competitive second half of the season. We know the aforementioned four are going to be in the hunt, but Santa let’s make some Christmas magic happen for two teams that have played well that could surprise in the New Year. Skidmore and Massachusetts-Boston have been competitive with everyone they have played so please help both of the teams with a little more goal production to keep them in the hunt for a home playoff position.

NESCAC

I know you aren’t a medical professional Santa, but the NESCAC needs some help in playing their schedule in our current endemic COVID situation. To date Middlebury has played just two games and couldn’t even play the role of the First Light Tournament hosts in this their 100th anniversary year of Middlebury hockey. Please help the Panthers get back on the ice in competitive games so this storied program can enhance the NESCAC title hunt.

Also, if you are flying a bit further south, could you please help the Mammoths to at least nine more wins this season so that their great coach Jack Arena can celebrate his 500th victory at his alma mater?

SUNYAC

While Geneseo has a five-point cushion at the top of the standings, the next four teams are separated by just four points. Everyone expects Plattsburgh and Oswego to be in the mix, but Brockport and Cortland are right in mix among the Cardinals and Lakers and played very well in the first half. Santa, both of the dark horse teams have been very good on home ice so please let’s make sure their stockings have good bus movies or whatever it takes to be a bit better on the road. It would be great to see a six-team dogfight this season come February.

UCHC

Utica is another team that was perfect in conference play to start the season but don’t have to look too far to see Wilkes and Stevenson just two points in arrears and Manhattanville and Chatham just three and four points back respectively. This league always comes down to the final weekend for the regular season title and playoff seeding so Mr. Claus how about keeping that status quo this season so we see the best from every team right up to the final whistle of the regular season. Oh, and while you are at it, the Arcadia team has broken the ice with their first program win and certainly have been competitive. Can you see a conference win or two for the Knights who would definitely benefit from so more goal-scoring?

Well, the big night is still over a week away. Santa, please check your hockey request list twice and know that the boys have been very, very good and deserve to finish a great season and compete in a national tournament for the first time in three years. Awaiting your Christmas magic big guy!

Ho, Ho, Ho… To all best wishes for a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season!!