Hockey East announced Wednesday the new dates for the postponed men’s series between UConn and Merrimack, originally scheduled for December 3-4.

UConn will now host the Warriors at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., on Tuesday, January 25, at 7:05 p.m. Merrimack will the welcome the Huskies at Lawler Rink on Tuesday, February 8, for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

Both games will be streamed live, for free, on SportsLive.