Penn State-Maine, Princeton-Quinnipiac college hockey games being canceled, postponed due to health, safety protocols

Several men’s college hockey series this weekend have been canceled due to health and safety protocols.

Penn State announced its series vs. Maine scheduled for Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Black Bears program. The series will not be rescheduled.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” reads a Penn State announcement.

Fans who purchased a ticket directly from the Penn State athletic ticket office, including season tickets, group tickets, and single-game tickets, will receive account credit from the canceled Maine games which can be used for any home Penn State men’s hockey game during the 2021-22 season, while supplies last.

Those who purchased a single-game ticket on Ticketmaster will receive a refund directly from Ticketmaster. This includes both direct purchases and resale purchases. Please note that this may take some time to process and be on the look-out for communications from Ticketmaster.

Penn State athletics will be unable to assist those who purchased a ticket from a third party such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, or other non-Ticketmaster platforms. For assistance with seeking a refund, purchasers must contact that ticket provider directly.

Due to health and welfare protocols initiated within the Princeton men’s hockey program, the games against Quinnipiac scheduled for January 2-3 have been postponed.

Makeup dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Tickets to the January 3 game scheduled to be played at Hobey Baker Rink will be honored on the rescheduled date.

This post will be updated if more schedule changes occur.