D-III East Hockey Game Picks – December 29, 2021

The New Year Holiday always brings D-III tournament action, and this year finds some interesting fields including the University of Rhode Island in the Codfish Bowl and Augsburg traveling east to play against Oswego. Not sure how players have stayed fit and kept their edge over Christmas so it will be a challenge to pick winners even in the first round games along with a pair of intriguing non-conference games. Last picks of the first half were less than stellar at 7-5-0 (.583) which takes the overall record to 46-30-6 (.598) so time for a New Year’s refresh in the results column. Here are the picks for this weekend:

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Codfish Bowl

Rhode Island (ACHA) v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Rams bring a 50-year legacy as an outstanding D-I club team in the ACHA including a national title under coach Joe Augustine. The Beacons have struggled as hosts in their own tournament but eke this one out – UMB, 3-2

Post v. Franklin Pierce

The Ravens come in having won four of their last five games, but the loss was a 4-3 decision to Post. Nothing like redemption in a tournament format – FPU, 4-3

Saturday, December 31, 2021

Non-Conference

Trinity v. Babson (6)

The Bantams got back on track before Christmas with a win over Hobart and now face another top ten NEHC squad on the road. Slow start to this one but a wild finish in a Beaver win – Babson, 5-3

Sunday, January 1, 2022

Northfield Bank Tournament

Hamilton v. Norwich (8)

The host team always invites a quality field, and the Continentals will give the Cadets all they can handle. Norwich has played a lot of tie games and this one needs overtime to settle a winner – Norwich 3-2

University of New England (11) v. Williams

Part of me is thinking this is a 7-5 game with a relentless pace but the speed is even, and goaltending is very good on both sides. Might as well have two overtime games to determine who plays for the title – UNE, 3-2

Middlebury Classic

Hobart (5) v. Fitchburg State

The Statesmen have had the bad taste of the loss to Trinity lingering since before Christmas and it is the Falcons who get the brunt of the need to get a “W” on the board to start the second half – Hobart, 5-2

St. Michael’s v. Middlebury

The lack of games due to COVID protocols is hopefully behind the Panthers in 2022 and no better time to get their first win of the season than the opening round of their own tournament – Middlebury, 4-1

Pathfinder Bank Tournament at Oswego

Canton v. Skidmore

The Thoroughbreds won their own Thanksgiving tournament and now look to add this New Year’s Classic to the trophy case. Canton will not be an easy out but Skidmore scores late to win – Skidmore, 3-2

Augsburg (4) v. Oswego

The Lakers certainly stated playing good hockey to close out the first half and open the New Year with a marquee matchup against the No. 4 ranked Auggies. Home crowd is a factor in a great win for the Lakers – Oswego, 3-2

Non-Conference

New England College v. Trinity

The Pilgrims are going to present some challenges for the Bantams who look to rebound from the road loss at Babson. Home ice is definitely some help to the Bantams who win the special teams battle and the game – Trinity, 5-4

It’s a new year, some great holiday tournaments and teams looking to start fast in the second-half. Nothing like winning some New Year hardware – “Drop the Puck!”