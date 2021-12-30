UMass-Union men’s hockey series postponed this weekend due to health and safety protocols

Due to health and safety protocols, this weekend’s men’s hockey series between Union and Massachusetts set for December 31 and January 1 at Messa Rink in Schenectady, N.Y., has been postponed.

“In these challenging times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and entire community is our top priority,” said Union director of athletics Jim McLaughlin in a statement.

Makeup dates for the games were not immediately announced.

Individuals who have purchased tickets through the Union College ticket office and UnionAthleticsTickets.com will receive communication regarding credit to a future game or a refund.