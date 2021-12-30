Penn State adds men’s hockey game Jan. 1 at Army West Point; postponed Princeton-Quinnipiac series rescheduled for Jan. 18, Jan. 26

Penn State has announced the addition of a single game against Army West Point this Saturday, Jan. 1, at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y.

The game comes as a result of the Nittany Lions’ New Year’s series with Maine being canceled earlier this week due to positive COVID-19 results within the Black Bears program.

This marks the first meeting between Penn State and Army since opening night at Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 11, 2013, when the Nittany Lions secured the 4-1 victory over the Black Knights in front of a capacity crowd of 6,370, the second-largest crowd in building history.

This is also just the second meeting between the two teams in West Point as Penn State earned a 5-0 win at Tate Rink on Oct. 26, 2012.

Puck drop is slated for 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening and the game will be available for streaming on FloHockey.tv.

In addition, Princeton has announced that its men’s hockey series with Quinnipiac that was scheduled for this coming weekend has been rescheduled for Jan. 18 (7 p.m. at Quinnipiac) and Jan. 26 (7 p.m. at Hobey Baker Rink).

Fans who had previously purchased tickets for the postponed game at Hobey Baker Rink on Jan. 3 may use those tickets for the rescheduled game on January 26.