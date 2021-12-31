Sacred Heart-RIT, AIC-UConn men’s hockey games rescheduled; Yale-Merrimack New Year’s Day game canceled

Three Atlantic Hockey teams have rescheduled a pair of previously postponed games for Tuesday, Jan. 11.

The first game of the postponed Atlantic Hockey series between RIT and Sacred Heart has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. ET and will be played at RIT’s Gene Polisseni Center.

Sacred Heart will skate as the home team in this game, which was originally slated to be played Jan. 1, 2022 at the Pioneers’ home arena, Webster Bank Arena, in Bridgeport, Conn.

Discussions are on-going for a new date for the second game of the series, which was originally set to take place on Jan. 2, 2022. The game day and time for that game will be announced when confirmed.

AIC has also rescheduled its postponed nonconference game with Connecticut for Jan. 11 and will drop the puck at 7 p.m. ET at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

That game was previously scheduled for Dec. 9 at AIC but was postponed, along with a second game slated to be played at UConn on Dec. 11, due to COVID protocols at Connecticut. A makeup date for the second game is to be determined.

In addition, the Yale men’s hockey game against Merrimack scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. has been canceled for non-COVID reasons.

This game will not be rescheduled this season.