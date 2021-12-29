D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Dec. 29, 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, one final weekend of hockey is on tap, including a Top 15 DCU/USCHO Men’s Division III poll matchup between Augsburg and Adrian.

Can’t ask for a better way to end the year than that.

Several other games are on the slate as well and here is a look at those picks. Enjoy the games and the holiday weekend.

Thursday

Augsburg (9-1) at Adrian (10-1)

The fourth-ranked Auggies pay a visit to the top-ranked Bulldogs in a matchup you typically find in the NCAA tournament. Augsburg has won its last two and has been phenomenal on both sides of the ice, scoring 35 goal and allowing 12.

Adrian has rattled off 10 consecutive wins and has scored 49 gals while giving up 23. Defense could very well take center stage in this one, but don’t be surprised if a lot of goals are scored between these two teams. One thing is for sure. The winner ends the year making a statement.

Adrian, 5-4

Friday

Hamline (2-8, 0-4 MIAC) at St. Olaf (4-7-2, 3-3-1 MIAC)

The Pipers are in dire need of something positive to happen before the year ends. They’ve dropped four in a row and haven’t won a game since Nov. 23. Stepping up defensively will be key as well as getting off to a strong start. Hamline has given up four or more goals in each of its last four games.

The good news for St. Olaf is that it’s playing this game at home. All four of the Oles’ wins this season have come on their home ice. They scored five goals in their last win on Dec. 11 – a 5-2 win over Bethel – and would love to see that same kind of output against the Pipers.

St. Olaf, 4-3

Aurora (10-2) vs. St. Scholastica (6-4)

The Spartans head to the Subway Superior Showdown as they wrap up the 2021 half of their schedule. They’ve been sharp offensively, scoring 59 goals, and they have allowed only 27. Josh Boyko will be key. He’s been solid in goal all season, making 264 saves, and if he gives Aurora a chance to win every night.

The Saints come in having won their last two and this is an opportunity to make a statement. They’ll need to get the offense untracked early, though, to have a shot at a victory.

Aurora, 5-2

Friday and Saturday

Lake Forest (5-5-1) at Bethel (6-3-1)

The Foresters have had an up and down kind of year, but they have won two in a row and have an opportunity to keep that streak rolling in this non-conference series. Five players have scored four goals, including Josh Giacomin, who has also dished out 10 assists.

The Royals are looking to end a two-game losing streak, and playing at home should help. Luke Posner will be key for Bethel. He’s scored five goals and tallied four assists.

Lake Forest, 4-2; Bethel 3-2

Lawrence (4-6-1, 2-4 NCHA) at St. Norbert (9-3, 6-0 NCHA)

A New Year’s Day game against one of the nation’s best teams awaits the Vikings. Lawrence sports a 3-2 record on the road and is playing the Green Knights for the third time. In their last meeting on Nov. 13, the Vikings lost by only a goal. That should give them confidence heading into this matchup.

For the Green Knights, ranked 12th in the DCU/USCHO poll, this is a chance to stay perfect in conference play while extending a win streak that currently stands at eight games.

St. Norbert, 5-1 and 4-1

Augsburg (9-1) at Oswego State (8-3-1)

One night after playing at Adrian, the Auggies head to New York for the Oswego State Classic. It will be the first showdown between the two teams in more than a decade, and only the second game between the two teams all-time.

The Lakers have won five consecutive games, scoring five or more goals three times, and they’ll need that offense to click against the Auggies, who have shown they are more than capable of putting up goals in a hurry. This should prove to be one of the better matchups of the weekend and could right down to the wire.

Augsburg, 5-4

Sunday

Trine (10-4) at Chatham (3-5-2)

Winners of five of their last six, the Thunder take aim at ringing in 2022 with another win. Five of their next seven games are on the road and that stretch could go a long way in setting the tone for how the rest of the season plays out. Bobby Price will look to help Trine gett off to a great start. He has 10 goals and eight goals on the season.

Things haven’t been easy for Chatham and it will need to be at its best defensively to have a shot at the upset win. The Cougars do enter the game on a high note, having won their last two.

Trine, 6-3