United States women’s Olympic hockey team boasts 23 former, current, future NCAA players for 2022 games

USA Hockey announced Saturday the final roster for its 2022 U.S. Olympic women’s hockey team that will compete in February at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

Of the 23 players on the roster, 15 have prior Olympic experience and all 23 have either played, currently play or are committed to play NCAA hockey, with Minnesota leading the way with eight representatives. Wisconsin has connection to four athletes, while Boston College has three, Northeastern two, and one each for Boston University, Clarkson, Lindenwood, Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth.

“Naming an Olympic team is always a momentous occasion and we’re thrilled to take this next step on our journey,” said Team USA general manager Katie Million in a statement. “The players have consistently worked hard and battled through adversity in the last three months, and we’re confident in the talent and energy they bring to the ice as we look to take home gold in Beijing.”

“We’ve worked through a comprehensive evaluation process that has led us to this 23-player roster,” added Joel Johnson, head coach of the 2022 U.S. Olympic team. “This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent. The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold.”

The 15 prior Olympians include Cayla Barnes (Boston College), Megan Bozek (Minnesota), Hannah Brandt (Minnesota), Dani Cameranesi (Minnesota), Alex Carpenter (Boston College), Alex Cavallini (Wisconsin), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Northeastern), Brianna Decker (Wisconsin), Nicole Hensley (Lindenwood), Megan Keller (Boston College), Amanda Kessel (Minnesota), Hilary Knight, (Wisconsin), Kelly Pannek (Minnesota), Maddie Rooney (Minnesota Duluth) and Lee Stecklein (Minnesota).

The team includes eight first-time Olympians in Jesse Compher (Boston University), Jincy Dunne (Ohio State), Savannah Harmon (Clarkson), Caroline Harvey (Wisconsin), Abbey Murphy (Minnesota), Abby Roque (Wisconsin), Hayley Scamurra (Northeastern) and Grace Zumwinkle (Minnesota).

The U.S. heads into Beijing as the defending gold medalist after having defeated Canada 3-2 in a shootout in the gold medal game of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

Team USA has medaled in every Olympic Games since women’s hockey was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998, including two gold medals (1998, 2018), three silver medals (2002, 2010, 2014) and one bronze medal (2006).

The U.S. opens Olympic competition against Finland in group play on Feb. 3. Puck drop is set for 9:10 p.m. local time and 8:10 a.m. EST.