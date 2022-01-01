Merrimack men’s hockey adds Jan. 3 road game at UMass, will be considered nonconference game

The Merrimack men’s hockey team had its weekend slate of games adjusted Friday as a result of Yale being unable to play due to non-COVID reasons.

Merrimack was originally set to play the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn., but that game is now canceled.

The Warriors will still play Brown Sunday at 4 p.m. in Providence, R.I. as originally scheduled, but now Merrimack has added a game against Massachusetts on Monday at 6 p.m. at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. That game will go down as a nonconference game.