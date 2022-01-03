Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared since Dec. 13 DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the DCU/USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of December 13 fared in games since that last poll of 2021.

No. 1 Minnesota State (18-4-0)

12/30/2021 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 1 Minnesota State 2 (OT)

01/01/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 3 at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 2 Quinnipiac (14-1-3)

Did not play.

No. 3 Michigan (14-6-1)

12/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 0 at No. 3 Michigan 0 (OT, GLI Showcase)

No. 4 Western Michigan (14-5-0)

12/29/2021 – No. 4 Western Michigan 3 at RV Michigan State 1 (GLI Showcase)

No. 5 North Dakota (13-6-0)

01/01/2022 – U.S. Under-18 Team* 2 at No. 5 North Dakota 0

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (11-8-1)

12/30/2021 – No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1 at No. 1 Minnesota State 2 (OT)

01/01/2022 – No. 1 Minnesota State 3 at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 0

No. 7 St. Cloud State (12-6-0)

12/31/2021 – No. 7 St. Cloud State 4 at RV Bemidji State 1

01/01/2022 – RV Bemidji State 2 at No. 7 St. Cloud State 5

No. 8 Denver (12-5-1)

12/31/2021 – Alaska 2 at No. 8 Denver 7

01/01/2022 – Alaska 4 at No. 8 Denver 4 (OT)

No. 9 Cornell (9-3-1)

01/01/2022 – No. 9 Cornell 2 at RV Arizona State 5

01/02/2022 – No. 9 Cornell 2 at RV Arizona State 3

No. 10 Notre Dame (13-6-0)

01/01/2022 – Niagara 3 at No. 10 Notre Dame 1

01/02/2022 – Niagara 0 at No. 10 Notre Dame 5

No. 11 Minnesota (10-8-0)

Did not play.

No. 12 Massachusetts (9-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 13 Northeastern (13-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 14 Omaha (14-6-0)

12/31/2021 – No. 14 Omaha 2 at St. Lawrence 3

01/01/2022 – No. 14 Omaha 5 at St. Lawrence 0

No. 15 UMass Lowell (11-3-3)

12/29/2021 – No. 15 UMass Lowell 3 at St. Lawrence 2

No. 16 Providence (15-7-1)

12/28/2021 – RV Bowling Green 2 vs No. 16 Providence 6 (Holiday Faceoff, Milwaukee, Wis.)

12/29/2021 – Wisconsin 2 vs No. 16 Providence 2 (OT, Holiday Faceoff Championship, Milwaukee, Wis., Wisconsin wins shootout 2-1)

No. 17 Ohio State (14-6-0)

12/16/2021 – RV Bowling Green 3 at No. 17 Ohio State 4 (OT)

12/17/2021 – No. 17 Ohio State 3 at RV Bowling Green 2

12/31/2021 – LIU 0 at No. 17 Ohio State 6

01/01/2022 – LIU 2 at No. 17 Ohio State 7

No. 18 Michigan Tech (10-8-1)

12/29/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 0 at No. 3 Michigan 0 (OT, GLI Showcase)

12/30/2021 – No. 18 Michigan Tech 2 at RV Michigan State 3 (OT, GLI Showcase)

No. 19 Harvard (7-4-1)

01/02/2022 – RV Connecticut 3 at No. 19 Harvard 6

No. 20 Boston College (10-5-3)

12/30/2021 – No. 20 Boston College 4 vs Mercyhurst 2 (Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth)

12/31/2021 – No. 20 Boston College 6 at Dartmouth 1 (Ledyard Classic championship at Dartmouth)

RV = Received votes

* = Team not eligible for poll