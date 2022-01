In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and out of an abundance of caution, the women’s game between Boston College and Providence scheduled for Monday, January 3 has been postponed.

Hockey East and the two schools are currently working to reschedule the game for a later date.

Additionally, the Holy Cross and Providence women’s game, originally scheduled for Sunday, January 3, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 1, at Holy Cross at 7 p.m.