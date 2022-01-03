Division I Women’s Hockey: Weekend Wrap, January 3, 2022

(4) Quinnipiac at (1) Wisconsin

After a scoreless first, Nina Steingauf scored less than a minute into the second to put Quinnipiac up 1-0. Caitlin Schneider responded for the Badgers a few minutes later to tie it at one. Nicole LaMantia extended the Wisconsin lead before the midpoint in the game. In the third, Taylor House tied the game once more. In the third, Casey O’Brien scored a short-handed tally as the game-winner. Delaney Drake extended the lead and Maddi Wheeler added an empty netter to give Wisconsin a 5-2 win. On Sunday, Sarah Wozniewicz scored early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0. Maddy Samoskevich tied the game just before the end of the second. OT was not enough to find a winner as this one ended 1-1.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at (10) Harvard

The Bulldogs closed out 2021 with a 5-2 win on Friday. Anna Klein opened the scoring. Anne Bloomer tied it on the power play for Harvard. McKenzie Hewett tallied a power play goal of her own to give UMD the 2-1 lead at the first intermission. Gabbie Hughes extended the lead to 3-1 before Becca Gilmore’s extra attacker goal closed the game to 3-2 for Harvard. But that’s as close as it would get, as Naomi Rogge and Hughes scored later in the third to make it a 5-2 win. Starting as they ended, UMD completed the sweep against coach Maura Crowell’s former team with a 4-3 win. The game was tied after one thanks to goals from Dominique Petrie and Hughes. Harvard took their first lead of the weekend in the second thanks to a power play goal from Taze Thompson. Minnesota Duluth responded with goals from Elizabeth Giguere and Klein to make it 3-2 heading into the final frame. Hughes scored her fourth of the weekend to extend the lead to 4-2. Kristi Della Rovere added a power play goal to bring the Crimson within one, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Battle at the Burgh

St. Cloud State vs. Penn State

Goals from Julie Gough and Olivia Wallin had Penn State up 2-0 after the first. Emma Gentry responded for St. Cloud to make it 2-1. Lyndie Lobdell’s power play goal in the third extended PSU’s lead to 3-1. But St. Cloud State wasn’t done. Courtney Hall scored her first career goal to close the gap with about seven minutes left in the game. The Huskies pulled their goalie and Gentry tied the game to force overtime. Taylor Lind secured the win for SCSU just 31 seconds into the extra period to give the Huskies the 4-3 win.

Syracuse vs. Boston University

Abby Moloughney scored on the power play midway through the first to put Syracuse up first. But BU responded less than a minute later with a goal from Makenna Parker. In the second, Moloughney and Sarah Thompson each scored to put Syracuse up 3-1 heading into the third. Haylee Blinkhorn’s short-handed goal early in the third narrowed the lead and Lacey Martin’s goal with six minutes left in regulation tied the game for Boston College. The teams did not find a winner in overtime, but Shelby Calof’s goal won the shootout for Syracuse to send them to the Battle at the Burgh championship game.

Penn State vs. Boston University

The Nittany Lions scored once in each period to take a 3-0 win from BU. Julie Gough, Natalie Heising and Kiara Zanon lit the lamp for Penn State.

Championship

St. Cloud State vs. Syracuse

It was a busy first period in this one. Emma Gentry put St. Cloud State up 1-0 three minutes in. Syracuse responded with goals from Shelby Calof, Sarah Marchand and Abby Moloughney to take a 3-1 lead with less than four minutes left in the opening frame. Courtney Hall’s power play goal with 12.5 seconds left in the first made it a 3-2 game. SCSU pushed back in the second, but could not light the lamp and in the third, Hannah Johnson and Victoria Klimek scored to secure the 5-2 win for the Orange.