Hockey East announces schedule changes for Jan. 7-8 men’s, women’s college hockey games

Hockey East announced Thursday schedule updates for conference men’s and women’s teams.

The men’s game between Long Island and Northeastern on Friday, Jan. 7 will now air on NESN at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, Northeastern is now scheduled to play Arizona State at Matthews Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.

The men’s game between UConn and Boston College on Saturday, Jan. 8 will now air on NESN+ at 4 p.m.

The men’s nonconference game between St. Lawrence and New Hampshire will not be played as scheduled.

The men’s nonconference games between Clarkson and St. Lawrence and Merrimack that were scheduled for Jan. 7-8 not be played as scheduled. The Warriors are now scheduled to play Bentley at Lawler Rink on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

The women’s series between Boston College and Boston University that was scheduled for Jan. 7-8 has been postponed. New dates for the two league games will be announced in the coming days.