St. Olaf-Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey series postponed; Neumann-Cortland game canceled

A trio NCAA Division III men’s hockey games this weekend have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The St. Olaf series against Gustavus Adolphus scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in both programs.

The Oles and Gusties were scheduled to meet on Friday evening in St. Peter and Saturday evening in Northfield. Details about rescheduling the two games will be available at a later date.

In addition, the Cortland game versus Neumann scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, at Cortland’s Alumni Arena has been canceled. There is no make-up date.