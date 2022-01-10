Atlantic Hockey suspends Niagara’s Harpur one game for high sticking major penalty against Sacred Heart

Atlantic Hockey announced Monday a one-game suspension for Niagara graduate defenseman Chris Harpur, effective for the Purple Eagles’ next NCAA Division I game.

The suspension is a result of Harpur’s major penalty and game misconduct for high sticking, which occurred at the 15:28 mark of the third period in Niagara’s home game on Saturday, Jan. 8 against Sacred Heart.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Niagara’s next scheduled Division I game is Friday, Jan. 14 at Air Force. Harpur would be eligible to return for the Purple Eagles’ Saturday, Jan. 15 game at Air Force.