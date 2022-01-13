Weekend UW-Stevens Point-UW River Falls women’s hockey game schedule changed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Jan. 14 WIAC women’s hockey game between UW-River Falls and UW-Stevens Point has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Per WIAC COVID-19 procedures, the game is deemed a “no contest.” The game will not count towards the overall win-loss record of either team or for NCAA selection purposes.

The Jan. 15 WIAC game between the two teams at Hunt Arena in River Falls will be played as scheduled.

The Falcons and Pointers have added nonconference a game on Sunday (Jan. 16) at 4:05 p.m. in River Falls. While it will not count towards the WIAC standings, it will count towards the teams’ overall win-loss records and NCAA selection purposes.