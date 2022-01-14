D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Jan. 14, 2022

Most of the games scheduled for this weekend are expected to take place, though there are a few canceled games.Still, hockey is being played as the 2021-22 season rolls on, and let’s take a look at some of the games.

Friday

Saint Mary’s (4-8-1) at UW-Stout (4-10)

The Cardinals haven’t had it easy this year, scoring just 28 goals while allowing 48, but this is an opportunity to grab a much-needed road win. Matt Hutton leads the Cardinals in scoring with eight goals while four six other players have tallied at least seven points, including Bud Winter, who leads the team in goals scored (4).

The Blue Devils have struggled at home, winning just once in seven games. They’ve managed to score just 33 goals and have allowed 51. Raphael Gosselin leads the team with four goals and five assists. He’s one of four players with four or more goals on the season. This game probably comes down to which team can have the best outing defensively.

Saint Mary’s, 5-3

Saint John’s (8-4-1) at UW-Superior (8-4-2)

The Johnnies are on a roll, having won six consecutive games. But that momentum has been slowed in a sense as the Johnnies haven’t played a game in over a month due because of COVID-19-related issues. They have scored four more goals four times during their win streak.

For UW-Superior, an opportunity awaits to grab a big non-conference win and keep their momentum going. The Yellowjackets have won two in a row and are unbeaten in their last five games. This will be the second game they have played in 2022.

Saint John’s, 4-3

Saint Norbert (12-3, 8-0) at Lake Forest (6-8-1, 4-3-1)

Ranked eighth in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, the Green Knights are playing as well as anyone right now. They are riding an 11-game winning streak heading into this matchup and passed a big test last week with a sweep of nationally ranked Aurora. In 10 of the 11 games during their win streak, the Green Knights have scored four or more goals.

The Foresters have dropped three of four and will have to be at their best to have any chance of an upset of the Green Knights. Lake Forest has tallied 48 goals this season but has given up 48.

St. Norbert, 5-2 and 4-2

Friday and Saturday

Bethel (9-4-1, 2-2-1 MIAC) vs. Augsburg (13-2, 5-1 MIAC)

The Royals are having a stellar season so far and now face one of their biggest tests of the season taking on the Auggies, who are ranked fourth in the DCU/USCHO.com NCAA Division III men’s poll. Bethel has won three of four and has the offensive threats to make this game interesting. Luke Posner (6 goals, 6 assists) and Jarrett Cammarata (2 goals, 10 assists) have fueled that success.

The Auggies have rattled off four consecutive wins and have been one of the best all-around teams in the nation, scoring 47 goals and giving up just 22. Five players have tallied at least 10 points on the season and the goaltending efforts of Jack Robbel and Samuel Vyletelka have been solid.

Augsburg, 4-2 and 3-1

Concordia (6-5-2) at UW-Eau Claire (4-9)

The Cobbers head out on the road for a key non-conference series. This will be just the third time this season that they have played away from home. Tyler Bossert will be counted on in a big way. He leads the team in assists (15). Cole O’Connell has scored a team-best seven goals.

This hasn’t been a typical year for the Blugolds (4-9). They’ve dropped three consecutive games and have averaged just over two goals per game. They’ll need a quick start to have a shot against the Cobbers.

Concordia, 5-2 and 4-1

Trine (13-4, 7-3 NCHA) at MSOE (4-7-2, 2-4-1)

Trine looks to continue its winning ways and stay in the hunt for an NCHA title. The Thunder has won its last four games. Bobby Price has been on a roll this season, scoring 12 goals and dishing out 10 assists.

The Raiders have played a tough schedule, with three of its last four games coming against top-ranked Adrian. It doesn’t get any easier against a Trine team that is receiving votes in the latest national poll.

Trine, 4-2 and 5-3

Marian (6-6-2, 1-5-1 NCHA) vs. Lawrence (4-7-1)

It hasn’t been an easy year for the reigning NCHA champs, but the Sabres have a chance to get things rolling back in the right direction in a home-and-home series with the Vikings. This is only the second time the team has played since 2022 began, which has made finding a rhythm tough. The Sabres have scored 42 goals this year but have allowed 49.

The Vikings are looking to shake off a two-game losing streak and get their offense on track after not scoring in a two-game series against St. Norbert. Lawrence also hasn’t played much in 2022, the start of this series will mark only the second time they have taken the ice for a game.

Lawrence, 3-2; Marian, 4-3