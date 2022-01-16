NCHC suspends Denver’s Caponi one game for unpenalized head contact incident against Omaha Jan. 15

The NCHC has issued a one-game suspension to Denver sophomore forward Connor Caponi, stemming from an illegal hit during the Pioneers’ game against Omaha Jan. 15 at DU’s Magness Arena.

During Saturday night’s game, Caponi committed an illegal hit to the head at the 5:47 mark of the third period that was unobserved by the on-ice officials.

Caponi will be required to serve the one-game suspension during Denver’s series finale Jan. 16 against Omaha. He is eligible to return for DU’s series opener against Colorado College on Friday, Jan. 21.